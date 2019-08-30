NastyNigel
Great location everyone’s extremely helpful and accommodating. Quality product
I have nothing but great things to say about Sanctuary in Woburn! The facility itself is beautiful inside and clean..There staff are very friendly and helpful! I come here often and would recommend anyone with a medical card to check them out!
The staff here is so amazing. They are always so welcoming!
Sanctuary Woburn is awesome. The people are super nice and they always get you in and out in a timely manner.
I ordered the day before picking up and they didn't tell me ahead of time that half of my order was not available because of a quantity/amount issue.
Love sanctuary! Quick top shelf service! Great new member discounts.
The budtenders are fantastic and funny. Great way to start my day!
Great service, fast attentive and patient. Location was very clean and blissful.
I can’t say enough great things about the people and products here at Sanctuary. I genuinely look forward to seeing the people there, they are knowledgeable, patient, kind, helpful, and just all around great vibes!!!! The products are amazing especially the pre rolls!!! This place is my favorite and while the products are amazing, the people there truly make it a wonderful experience always. Thanks guys for all you do!!!! -Jaime :)
Great place!!! Great products!!! Great People!!!!