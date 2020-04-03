63 products
All Products
Jack the Ripper
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Shark Shock
from Unknown Brand
23.3%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
THC
from Unknown Brand
73.5%
THC
3.8%
CBD
THC
Strain
$70½ g
In-store only
Sour Diesel x Animal Cookies
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
20.8%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Jack
from Unknown Brand
17.7%
THC
1.2%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Afghani Purple
from Revolutionary Clinics
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Acid Dough Shatter - Sira
from Sira Naturals
77.7%
THC
4%
CBD
Acid Dough
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
French King Live Sugar - Rythm Balance
from RYTHM
75.1%
THC
1.3%
CBD
French King
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Massage Oil Lemongrass
from Revolutionary Clinics
253.26mg
THC
___
CBD
$40253.62 g
In-store only
Wappa Sugar Wax
from Unknown Brand
56.69%
THC
4.81%
CBD
Wappa
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Otto 1:1 Oil Dropper
from RYTHM
38.2%
THC
43%
CBD
Otto
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Brownie Scout Live Sugar - Rythm Relax
from RYTHM
75.7%
THC
2.6%
CBD
Brownie Scout
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Jilly Bean Wax
from Unknown Brand
86.2%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Jillybean
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Blueberry Pie Cartridge
from DRiP
85%
THC
2.1%
CBD
Blueberry Pie
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
GG#4 Shatter
from Cresco Labs
81.7%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Tangie Live Resin Sugar
from Unknown Brand
89.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Cheese Shatter - Sira
from Sira Naturals Premium
78.7%
THC
1.4%
CBD
Cheese
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
CHROMA 1:1 Shield Mint - 20pk
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Kanji Mixed Berry Fruit Bites
from Sira Naturals
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Nano Tincture CBD - 100mg Orange
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$36each
In-store only
Green Apple Do-Drops
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Raspberry Fruit Chews
from Revolutionary Clinics
90.8mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Glazed Clementine Orange
from Mindy's Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Lush Black Cherry 1:1
from Mindy's Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Grape Bites
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Lemon Do-Drops
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Grape RSO Lozenge
from In Good Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$32each
In-store only
Watermelon Fruit Chew
from In Good Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$32each
In-store only
Sour Blue Raspberry Do-Drops
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Sour Orange Do-Drops
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Zour Apple
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Lemon Lime Punch
from In Good Health
18.1%
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Gelato Sundae
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Cheese
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Animal Blues
from In Good Health
18.1%
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
RYTHM HEAL - Otto 1:1 High CBD
from RYTHM
38.3%
THC
43.1%
CBD
1:1
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Cinderella 99 Rythm Pax Pod
from Unknown Brand
73.9%
THC
4.7%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$70each
In-store only
Star Killer Pax Pod - Rythm Relax
from Unknown Brand
76.3%
THC
3.3%
CBD
Starkiller
Strain
$70each
In-store only
Pineapple Express Terp Cartridge - Sira
from Unknown Brand
70.7%
THC
4%
CBD
THC
Strain
$60each
In-store only
DRiP | Sour Diesel Distillate Cartridge | 500mg
from DRiP
86.3%
THC
2.7%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$65each
In-store only
12