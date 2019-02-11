Nosoccermom
Staff is very knowledgeable and helpful
4.6
10 reviews
The best bud hands down! Always have the best selection love it here!
Thank you for the kind words @Louudnoiise. We appreciate your support. Looking forward to having you back in the shop soon! Be well, The ST Wellness Team
Love it
Thank you @Badams223. We appreciate your support. See you soon and be well! The ST Wellness Team
Staff was extremely friendly. The space is very small. My major complaint is with the product. This has nothing to with the establishment, it has to do with the quality of the cannabis. The pre roll double Dutch was tasteless and the Chuck Og is AMAZING but how about some nice manicured nuggets. Not little pieces with stems just as big as the bud. I hope the cultivators in Massachusetts will step up their game.
Thank you for providing this feedback Slick173. We appreciate your support. It is our goal to curate and provide the best cannabis products so we will follow up with our cultivation partners about this. Thanks again for stopping by and we look forward to seeing you in the shop again soon. Be well, The ST Wellness Team
This place is awesome. I prefer a smaller dispensary anyways so I’m biased here. It’s small but they have a massive selection. They cary the pax pods in at least 10 different types. They also carry distillate syringes which can be tough to find. Staff was friendly and informative. Dude named Avery helped me, definitely knew what he was talking about. RECOMMEND this spot.
Thank you for the incredibly kind words @UZOD - We appreciate you! Be well, The ST Wellness Team
Good quality meds but overpriced and no reduced prices for buying over an 1/8th.. storefront in strip mall weird setup
Hi @smokingman420, hope you are well. At this point the CCC (Cannabis Control Commission) does not allow us to discount product. Once our cultivation facility is up and running we will be able to bring down our pricing. Our location complies with the zoning that Williamstown instituted so we were limited in terms of options. Thank you for stopping by and supporting our locally owned business. Have a great day and be well! - The ST Wellness Team
Thanks for a Great Experience! 🤙🏽😎
Thank you for your kind words @ratu802 - We appreciate your support! We look forward to seeing you in the shop again soon. Be well, The ST Wellness Team
Yesterday was my first time visiting and it was a great chill experience. Kind greeter, knowledgeable bud tender/staff and I’m really enjoying Church OG
Thank you for your kind words Mark. Happy to hear you are enjoying the Church OG! We genuinely appreciate your support. We look forward to seeing you again soon! Be well, The ST Wellness Team
So excited to have this great dispensary in our town. The staff are engaging, friendly and professional. There is almost never a wait. I have visited on several occasions. They are also well stocked. Other area dispensaries seldom had what was being displayed on their menus. Silver obviously planned very well and is able to meet demand with a well curated assortment of products. I have no doubt this they will continue to expand their offerings. I find their prices fair in the current market and given the current regulatory structure. I highly recommend making this a stop on any trip to the Williamstown area.
Thank you for your kind words @Berkshiregrl. We genuinely appreciate your support. We look forward to curating and providing more products in the near future. We look forward to seeing you again soon! Be well, The ST Wellness Team
I was happy to see this location open. I recently went by there and was impressed by the staff's knowledge and customer service. Great quality products too by the way! I will be visiting them again very soon.
Thank you for your kind works @grisgrisjonesy. We appreciate you! Be well, The ST Wellness Team