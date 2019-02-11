Slick173 on September 1, 2019

Staff was extremely friendly. The space is very small. My major complaint is with the product. This has nothing to with the establishment, it has to do with the quality of the cannabis. The pre roll double Dutch was tasteless and the Chuck Og is AMAZING but how about some nice manicured nuggets. Not little pieces with stems just as big as the bud. I hope the cultivators in Massachusetts will step up their game.