M........4 on November 8, 2019

So I have used Supburb a couple times no problem. Until recently I ordered as usual and my info is automatic just like the other times it has my apt # and upstairs on it . Anyhow the driver came and left because he said he didn t know my apartment number which it does I screen shot it and sent it to him. He literally argued and argued with me till I was so pist off because they DO NOT NEED TO ARGUE WITH A CUSTOMER . I don't want any one to lose there job so I won't call him out how ever could you guys make sure how to handle situations . Thank you. Fyi I will make sure I NEVER get that driver again.