j........7 on August 8, 2019

ive went through you before and I habe never been upset. I ordered a half ounce,ce of ice cream ckae and I have had this strain from multiple dispensaries so I was lime I know what it taste like. I'm one for flavor and the body high. when this got to my door I was excited. now after I smoked my first bowl. I feel robbed... what is this its terrible and its supposed to be top tier. curaleaf bottom is equal to your top tier. SMH