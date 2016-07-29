yogagatorgirl
Location is not a good place. However the store is great. Location isn’t ideal for me. I only go now when I have to go. I have a store closer to me
3.7
10 reviews
I HIGHLY recommend this company! The quality of service is amazing! I have my order delivered to my home, and they are ALWAYS on time. (-: When they come to my home, they are professional, knowledgeable, helpful,and friendly!
While Truelieve is out of all concentrate state wide. I went into sutera asking for something close to chem dog I got Tillamook it is just like CD. They need to come up with more responsibly priced product. I think with competition comes with good product. I keep suggesting a Senior discount and a discount for for the disabled. Otherwise who is really is going to shop there. I believe once the grand opening happens on Thursday after that they might have discounts we are almost all retired here & don't mind traveling to the discounted store's. That's why Truelieve will remain the best choice until the others follow.
Beautiful store with friendly and knowledgeable staff. Their products are clean and potent. Their approach to cannabis by ignoring strains (which are inconsistent within strains from plant to plant in THC, CBD, and cannabinoid levels) and instead combining those things and terpenes at certain ratios is what real medicine is! Replicatible results everytime. The competition seems worried about selling "fire" products. I'm not 18. I've grown up and it's time for our understanding and terminology around cannabis grows up too.
I shopped here three times was not a fan, did the Florida finest strain, they were good. Although the prices are too high. And they don’t identify with strains, other than the Florida finest product.
This was my first time ordering from these guys and I would never order from them again... it was my first order... they have a $50 off $100 or more so I buy 12 patches.. 2 packs of zen, 2 packs of relief & 2 packs of one of the others on line...the next day they called to confirm.... the guy told me the were definitely out of the one type & he would call to see about the others..he tells me they only have 2 packs of zen & 2 packs of relief and started trying to really PUSH me into buying a vape pen... I told him several times I dont want a vape pen and asked id I can just get 3 packs of relief & 3 zen... he says no they only have two of each.. I ask when they will get more... he says tomorrow and puts my order on hold.... about 15 min later I decide ill take the 4 packs and I really didn't want the vape pen but I needed to get to $100 to get the discount... this time when I call, just for the heck of it I ask the lady if I can get 3 packs of zen & 3 packs of relief.. she's calls to check and this time she says yes no problem.... I HATE liars & I HATE pushy salesmen..... im telling you it was like dealing with Comcast. thats how pushy this guy was..... I think instead of hiring PUSHY salesmen to push to he stuff nobody wants, maybe you should look at those products and ask yourself why they are not selling as good as they should.. At least the lady that delivered them was nice....
(Pic 1 is today's delivery)which is great except idt it's (relief 9:1 lol wow) Pic 2 is yesterday's delivery Half full!! I called 2 let the #Tampa #Surterra know they just brought me out a half full vape pen. Boy it was like pulling teeth, they wanted 2C the pen, so i took a pic, emailed it and waited. I've been 2 them a ton of times, and never had an issue until my first delivery a few mos back... Same problem as this.. I was hesitant to even order it ( in fear this would happen) bc trying to get ahold of a manager is Impossible!!!!! That is the REASON im posting.. I was not able to even reach a manager at Surterra nor would any 1 tell me the name of the manager... Wow..i lovee their pens but i will NOT go 2 #Tampa #Surterra EVER again after they played games & are so unprofessional.. Check ur pens( i did check, both times and they were both upside down) therefore i had 2 wait for all the oil 2 drain back down lol good times 👎 and idk if they even brought me a legit *RELIEF 9:1 pen today lol taste 1000% diff and doesn't even do anything.. At Least the half full one i know is def the same PRODUCT.. #NeverGoingBack2Surterra
I use their relief pure reserve oils and find them to be perfect.
This was my 1st time using Surterra and I found that the quality of the product not to do much at all fo my pain! And the cos for the amount is pretty expensive! Think I'll hang with some other product!
Surterra will not stand behind their product. 7 out of 20 vape pens failed and none of the Transdermal patch's will stick to the skin. A single $10 store credit is all that was offered for my trouble. They have no customer service, they do not return phone calls and do not answer emails. They blame my improper storage on the vape pen failures. They suggest taping the transdermal patch's on with band aids. Suterra's reply: In the meantime, you can always try reinforcing the patch with band-aids. Please keep in mind that this is a new industry and there will be trial and error. The trial and error is at our cost. This is a state controlled facility and it should repair or replace any delivery method defect or failure. I'll be filing a complaint with the Attorney General. If you agree use the link below. http://myfloridalegal.com/webfiles.nsf/WF/MRAY-8KMFXT/$file/ConsumerComplaint.pdf