hybrid_nation_2019 on November 21, 2018

This was my first time ordering from these guys and I would never order from them again... it was my first order... they have a $50 off $100 or more so I buy 12 patches.. 2 packs of zen, 2 packs of relief & 2 packs of one of the others on line...the next day they called to confirm.... the guy told me the were definitely out of the one type & he would call to see about the others..he tells me they only have 2 packs of zen & 2 packs of relief and started trying to really PUSH me into buying a vape pen... I told him several times I dont want a vape pen and asked id I can just get 3 packs of relief & 3 zen... he says no they only have two of each.. I ask when they will get more... he says tomorrow and puts my order on hold.... about 15 min later I decide ill take the 4 packs and I really didn't want the vape pen but I needed to get to $100 to get the discount... this time when I call, just for the heck of it I ask the lady if I can get 3 packs of zen & 3 packs of relief.. she's calls to check and this time she says yes no problem.... I HATE liars & I HATE pushy salesmen..... im telling you it was like dealing with Comcast. thats how pushy this guy was..... I think instead of hiring PUSHY salesmen to push to he stuff nobody wants, maybe you should look at those products and ask yourself why they are not selling as good as they should.. At least the lady that delivered them was nice....