Sweet Flower is Southern California’s leading cannabis retailer, and one of the longest serving legal dispensaries in Los Angeles. We originated as a medical collective in 2006, and have worked legally at all times, to serve the needs of patients and customers in our community. We currently operate multiple locations throughout Los Angeles, including West Hollywood, the Downtown Los Angeles Arts District, Studio City, Culver City, Pasadena and Westwood/UCLA, with additional new stores slated to open in 2022. Sweet Flower has more premium locations and premium license wins than any other retailer in California. Sweet Flower also provides delivery across all of Los Angeles through its own branded delivery service. Sweet Flower is committed to giving back to the communities it serves, to operating safely and transparently, and to hiring inclusively and diversely. Each Sweet Flower shop is unique and inviting, embodying a progressive and sophisticated cannabis culture. Whether you’re new to cannabis or already consider yourself a canna-sseur, our Sweet Florists are ready to guide you and answer any questions you may have along the way. We’re obsessive about the caliber of our cannabis, and our selection is finely curated to bring you only the highest quality products that are also environmentally sound. Sweet Flower employs over 120 local team members and we firmly believe in hiring inclusively and diversely at both the corporate and store levels of the company.