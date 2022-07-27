Had such a great experience in-store. I found them on Leafly, which was amazing, because I didn't realize I had been driving past them every week! There is no better customer service in the Pasadena area. From the security guard who greeted me at the door to the store manager who introduced herself: everyone was helpful, kind & friendly. They have a great assortment of products & they actually dedicate shelf space for BIPOC cannabis brands. If you see a brand you're not familiar with, take time to ask the team about it. It is so hard for BIPOC brands to compete in the cannabis space... to see a retailer that has inclusion in their mission is few & far between these days. Can't say enough good things about this new dispensary. And can't wait to try their free delivery :)