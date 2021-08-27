Shop all dispensaries in Pasadena, CA
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, marijuana is legal in Pasadena, California for medical use and recreational use.
- Only adults age 21 and over with a valid identification card or medical marijuana card can enter a dispensary in Pasadena, CA.
- To get a medical marijuana card in Pasadena, California you must go through a medical marijuana doctor and request an official medical recommendation and a patient ID code. This information alone will allow you to enter Pasadena, CA medical dispensaries, but you can also apply for a county issued medical marijuana card later if you wish.
- In Pasadena, CA only medical marijuana dispensaries accept medical marijuana cards.
- The best place to smoke weed in Pasadena, CA is in a private residence out of public view.
- Yes, you can order weed online from dispensaries in Pasadena, CA using Leafly.com.