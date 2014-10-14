302rich on February 2, 2019

Be very careful here if you buy pre-roll joints. I received two pre-roll containers that were empty and the store refused to correct the mistake. Why the manager wouldn't just give me two new joints is completely inexplicable to me, the reason was so bullshitty...first it was "inventory" then it was something or other about "the State", I really couldn't make heads or tail of the explanation. Maybe the manager thought I was lying, who knows? But not exactly a good way to make your customers feel. The manager obviously thinks $20 is more important that losing a consistent customer. I know she did what she thought was right, but I can't justify walking into that store ever again after having spent so much money there over the last couple of years and then having this happen. Isn't retail 101 "the customer is always right?" Evidently not at Colfax Pot Shop where I actually was right.