Weekly Sale 10/04 - 10/10

Valid 10/3/2023 - 10/10/2023

Weekly Deals 10/04 - 10/10 Good Tides 2 for $20 save $5 Wyld Single Gummies 4 for $20 save $6.64 Wyld 10pk Rec Gummies 2 for $20 save $8 - $13 Botz 5 for $20 save $5 Bobsled 1g Cured Resin Dabs 5 for $35 save $15 50% Off Shake

*Valid 10/04 - 10/10/2023 *All prices are before tax, while supplies last. *Discounts do not stack with other discounts. *Must be 21 or older with a valid ID to enter or purchase. *Do not drive a motor vehicle while under the influence of this drug. *For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.