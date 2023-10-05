Shop by category
The Green Planet - Aloha - NOW OPEN!!!
****WE ACCEPT DEBIT/ ATM CARDS**** At The Green Planet we are an OLCC licensed dispensary serving recreational and medical. We provide the best customer service as well as bud selection, quality and low prices. *Product availability is subject to change. We move through product very quickly so please call ahead to assure we have exactly what you need and in the quantity you need as well.* ***Re-use/Bring back The Green Planet state compliant exit bag back from dispensary & get .50 cents off your purchase*** ***We can only accept exit bags originally given from The Green Planet to assure they are state compliant*** PRICES DO NOT REFLECT THE 20% TAX FOR RECREATIONAL CUSTOMERS ``` 10% Military Discount (Current and Former) 10% Senior Citizen Discount (55+) 10% Discount For Medical (Daily, Always) 15% If Buying The Daily Special! (Medical Customers)
10% off for all current and former military personnel. We salute your service!
Please note, discounts do not stack.
Patients always get 10% off at The Green Planet!
*Medical card required *ID required *Discount does not stack with other discounts 21 years old and older only.
Weekly Deals 10/04 - 10/10 Good Tides 2 for $20 save $5 Wyld Single Gummies 4 for $20 save $6.64 Wyld 10pk Rec Gummies 2 for $20 save $8 - $13 Botz 5 for $20 save $5 Bobsled 1g Cured Resin Dabs 5 for $35 save $15 50% Off Shake
*Valid 10/04 - 10/10/2023 *All prices are before tax, while supplies last. *Discounts do not stack with other discounts. *Must be 21 or older with a valid ID to enter or purchase. *Do not drive a motor vehicle while under the influence of this drug. *For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
LIFTED JOINT PACKS - 10 PACK FULL GRAM $20 BLUNTS! CONCRETE JUNGLE GUMMIES 10 FOR $40 FRESH-PRESSED HERBAN TRIBE - GET IT BEFORE ITS GONE! FRESH PRESSED LEMONADE!
WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE INCOVNIENCE THIS HAS CAUSED BUT OUR LEAFLY MENU IS NOW ACCURATE! ORDER THROUGH IT BEFORE 10AM AND GET 10% OFF WHEN YOU PICK IT UP! THANK YOU!