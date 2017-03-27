aliayyyaa
I love the stickers!! This place rocks!!! Great people and vibes 10/10 do recommend
Made an online leafly order, buy 2 get 1 free edibles. 200mg gummies, 3 total. Pick it up get into the bag and after having one realize I got 2 200mg and a free 100mg. Of course I open the 100 mg. Called and was told nothing can be done. Lost a customer to save a buck on your end.
Their medicated pizza is literally the best thing I've ever tasted and it's super potent
So a total bait and switch. I was advised by item nine of a BOGO with a ticket stub to an event. was advised to visit Mint and was given Kush Cash, these guys have no idea what's going on. Nowhere does it state on the Kush Cash that there are limitations to how many can be used and Mint was not aware of the BOGO set up for the event. For the lack of communication and failure to participate in the promotion I would strongly advise you spend your money elsewhere and not on Mint's over priced product. Also... their "chicken wings" are just soggy chicken nuggets save yourself the money, not worth it.
This is one of the most amazing stores ever.I love bringing my friends here and introducing an older demographics to the joy of cannabis. The budtenders Addie particularly they're great. The variety the assortment zinncredible thanks Mint
Great place to go very helpful staff
I came here 2 weeks ago and everything was great. today I picked up a half ounce of the OG Kush and could say I'm really disappointed since I just got home and wanted to relax but instead found up to 30 baby seeds in 2 grams and have spent the past 20 minutes cleaning it out
I’m totally unhappy with their customer service. Today after work I called their Tempe location to confirm that they had K.I.N.D carts in stock since they were on special for BOGO. When I arrived and after I waited 20 minutes in line the cashier told me that they were out of stock. They offered me a BOGO on half grams of the Select brand but it would cost me $20 more for that brand. I was unhappy but I made the purchase. Once I got home and had time to think about it I was unhappy. I drove 20 miles back to Mint dispensary and got another cashier. The cashier went and told the manager I wanted to make a return of unopened , unused, labels still on carts that weren’t what was advertised on Leafly. The manager sent the cashier back to tell me that they wouldn’t be able to make the return unless the product was defective. I was upset but they will NEVER get my money again. I’ve spent a lot of money with them but customer service is not what they do...at all. Honestly, I usually just buy cartridges there because their weed is so dry and mediocre. They had a special on this strain called “ OG Lime Cookies” and it just crumbled like autumn leaves. I say go to other dispensaries like SWC, Tru Med, Sticky Saguaro or Kind Meds. They all have great customer service and fair return policies. I’m still in shock I was treated like that but thankfully there’s a lot of competition for customers in Arizona so you know the saying...hotel, motel, holiday inn...if your dispensary starts acting up then go to another one closer to your house and with better management.
I have used Harvest before but not this location. I am excited to see what's in store.
I absolutely love going to Mint and the bud tenders are amazing and actually care about your medical needs. Love the Tempe Mint Location!