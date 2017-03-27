AfricanPunch on November 23, 2019

I’m totally unhappy with their customer service. Today after work I called their Tempe location to confirm that they had K.I.N.D carts in stock since they were on special for BOGO. When I arrived and after I waited 20 minutes in line the cashier told me that they were out of stock. They offered me a BOGO on half grams of the Select brand but it would cost me $20 more for that brand. I was unhappy but I made the purchase. Once I got home and had time to think about it I was unhappy. I drove 20 miles back to Mint dispensary and got another cashier. The cashier went and told the manager I wanted to make a return of unopened , unused, labels still on carts that weren’t what was advertised on Leafly. The manager sent the cashier back to tell me that they wouldn’t be able to make the return unless the product was defective. I was upset but they will NEVER get my money again. I’ve spent a lot of money with them but customer service is not what they do...at all. Honestly, I usually just buy cartridges there because their weed is so dry and mediocre. They had a special on this strain called “ OG Lime Cookies” and it just crumbled like autumn leaves. I say go to other dispensaries like SWC, Tru Med, Sticky Saguaro or Kind Meds. They all have great customer service and fair return policies. I’m still in shock I was treated like that but thankfully there’s a lot of competition for customers in Arizona so you know the saying...hotel, motel, holiday inn...if your dispensary starts acting up then go to another one closer to your house and with better management.