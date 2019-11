Deezeenutz on September 4, 2019

NEVER trust the budtenders to know wtf their doing. Came in here today, bought an eight of blackberry kush strain that was recommended by a budtender. Great. I get home only to find out, he actually didn’t give me the strain specific I asked for. Instead gave me sativa Dominant hybrid. I smoke indica only for a reason, so I gave them a call and let them know. Spoke with a budtender who at the time assumed it was him that helped me out initially. I asked him if it was ok that i won’t be for another couple of hours and he said it was totally fine. I come back to the store only to be told that it’s too late for an exchange and all they can offer is 35% off my next purchase. So basically, I’m out the money I paid for a bag of weed I can’t smoke, and expect me to spend more money to actually get what I already asked for in the first place. I was already anxious to begin with and now this whole ordeal has made it much worst! And all they can say is “well Nate didn’t know.....” how is it my problem if an employee is giving out the wrong info? Why am I the one paying the price for 2 employees mistakes? My advice is double check your product before walking out this store. Incompetent people seem to be running the place.