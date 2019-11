OldGimletEye on July 19, 2019

Trulieve is one of only two dispensaries that offer crumble or shatter. This is the only reason that I did patronize Truelieve. Their prices are outrageous, double black market prices. Their website and online order process is a joke. Every time I would place an order the item I want is out of stock statewide. Yet when I pick up my order the person next to me, who walks in is picking out what I originally wanted. So I stopped placing online orders which adds an hour to my wait time. If I didn't, I would not have been able to get the Northern Hashplant, Skywalker, Lemon O.G. crumble, or the White Buffalo shatter. On my last 3 visits the person behind the counter flat out refused to show me what they actually had in stock. The last guy got really angry with me for asking. Sorry that I have a severe learning disability Trulieve, and can't comprehend your inventory when your angry staff member rambles them off. It appears that the staff likes to hold certain items for themselves. I would never recomend Trulieve to anybody for flower. If you want quality flower Liberty Health Services has reasonable prices ($28.00 1/8th's) free delivery statewide. Trulieve could learn a thing or two. The education mode of the employees of Trulieve is primarily focused on the gimmicky part of the industry.