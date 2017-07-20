Timster66 on November 15, 2019

Only used delivery. Was biggest Mistake of my Life. Not only did they not deliver when promised they were in process of canceling my order yet still add it to the registry if I had not caught that, they most likely would have never even delivered. Yes that’s right they entered my order as filled with the state MMJ registry yet never delivered it and were cancelling the order. When I contact them about this they sent a driver out with my order finally who broke down in my driveway blocking me in on Halloween. Was stuck there for over 3 and 1/2 hrs. I was charged full delivery price. And full price in order less first time discount. Was told on next order I was to get free delivery and a 20% discount in next order yet everytime I login everything I select is out of stock or not for delivery. His is the type of business trulieve is. They are a joke. The I had ordered 2 GSC which were both light and weighed only 3.2 and 2 member berry which one of them was 3.2 and one was 4.2 and was some of the worst flower I have seen. The GSC was very good but as I said was light. I contacted them about the issue and receive an email back say my order had been canceled after it was entered into the registry and was delivered but it was canceled. So use at your own peril. I do not recommend this company to my worst enemy. One star if I could give no starts I would. Complete joke I recommend any other dispensary but trulieve