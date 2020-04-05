Deals
If you've never been to TruMed before, now is the time to check us out and take advantage of our amazing first-time patient special!!! All new patients will get a FREE TruMed top-shelf 1/8th with the purchase of a top-shelf 1/8th!!! Or, if you're interested in our concentrates, FTP's can get a FREE gram of DRIP concentrate with the purchase of a gram!!! (Equal or lesser value free). Interested in mixing and matching? We can honor that too! Try an eighth AND gram of concentrate!!! We'll give you one of those FREE! No matter what your preference is, we'll make sure we take care of you and get you the best first-time deal we can. We look forward to seeing you soon and promise, once you try us out you'll be back!
