If you check-in from 8pm-10pm every day of the week Monday through Sunday, you'll get one free pre-roll for EVERY $50 spent!!! (No Limit) ($50 pre-tax total)
Do you know exactly what you want and would like to get in and out quickly? If so, we offer online ordering for people just like you! The online menu is updated often throughout the day allowing you to shop in the convenience of your own home and guarantee your request even if picking up later that night. When you're here to pick-up, we will treat you as an Express Order and assist you through the check-in front window (skipping those in line). Just visit our website at www.trumedaz.com and order there or place your order through Leafly.com. (Your order will be held until the end of the business day) (The total online might not be reflective of the true total at the register as online ordering does not allow autopricing) (You must pay in store)
DRIP Concentrate Pricing and Tier Deals @Tru|Med Dispensary recently reduced in price!!! (mix/match grams) *$60 DRIP Diamond Tier grams of sauce/shatter/wax/crumble/honeycomb or 3 grams for $165 (sold in 1 gram increments) *$50 DRIP Platinum Tier grams of sauce/shatter/wax/crumble/honeycomb or 3 grams for $120 (sold in 1 gram increments) *$40 DRIP Gold Tier grams of shatter/wax/crumble/honeycomb or 3 grams for $100 (sold in 1 gram increments) *$30 DRIP Silver Tier gram of shatter/wax/crumble/honeycomb or 3 grams for $80 (sold in 1 gram increments) *$20 Bronze Tier gram of shatter/wax/crumble or 3 grams for $50 (sold in 1 gram increments) *$45 DRIP 1 gram clear syringes or 3 grams for $120 (sold in 1 gram increments) *$50 DRIP 1 gram Platinum Sauce or $60 DRIP 1 gram Diamond Sauce *$60 DRIP THCa *$30-$35 DRIP 1 gram Rick Simpson Oil *$55 DRIP 1.8 gram Caviar *$55 DRIP 1 gram Rosin *$36 DRIP 500mg Ccell cartridges *$60 DRIP 1000mg Ccell cartridges *$45 DRIP 500mg High Terpene Extract (HTE) cartridges *$38 DRIP 500mg Pax Pods
If you've never been to TruMed before, now is the time to check us out and take advantage of our amazing first-time patient special!!! All new patients will get a FREE TruMed top-shelf 1/8th with the purchase of a top-shelf 1/8th!!! Or, if you're interested in our concentrates, FTP's can get a FREE gram of DRIP concentrate with the purchase of a gram!!! (Equal or lesser value free). Interested in mixing and matching? We can honor that too! Try an eighth AND gram of concentrate!!! We'll give you one of those FREE! No matter what your preference is, we'll make sure we take care of you and get you the best first-time deal we can. We look forward to seeing you soon and promise, once you try us out you'll be back!
Our loyalty program is now better than ever! Receive 4% store credit with each purchase to use on ANYTHING!!! For every $25 pre-tax you spend, you'll receive $1 store credit to use anytime! This never expires! Use it anytime!!! ***CONTINUE TO CHECK IN ON THE IPAD TO STAY ACTIVE IN THE LOYALTY PROGRAM AND ALSO GET ENTERED INTO OUR WEEKLY RAFFLE TO WIN A FREE 1/8TH OR PLAT TIER CONCENTRATE! WE DRAW A WINNER EVERY WEEK!!! THE MORE YOU CHECK IN, THE BETTER YOUR CHANCES!***
To thank you for your service, all Vets will receive an additional 5% off of your entire purchase! (please show proof of service)
Receive a FREE gram of DRIP with any Puffco Peak purchase! (Excludes Diamond Tier)
Variety is the spice of life, right? Come and try any four grams of top-shelf TruMed flower for just $60!!!