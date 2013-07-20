Blackflag240 on November 20, 2019

Gotta echo what a lot of other people are saying, trumed has got to figure out how to have more top shelf flower available for customers because it's now a major problem. You shouldn't have to constantly check the leafly menu all day every day to preorder and snipe what you want before it's gone in a day or less without checking it out in store which happens a lot. sometimes I can't do that at work and/or get off early enough to make it which leaves me no possible way to give you my money. I hate having to gamble on something I've never tried before, especially at the top of the market prices...I can be without effective meds for weeks if I get something I don't like with all these factors coming together. This isn't a problem to the degree it is here with any other dispensary I've encountered. If I wanted mid shelf quality I could go to most other stores and it would be a lot more convenient and unless this issue is addressed I'll have to. Not driving across town for mid shelf flower when there's countless places closer that offer that same quality.