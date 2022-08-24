Turlieve - Roosevelt Row
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Turlieve - Roosevelt Row
Trulieve is expanding in Phoenix! Our new Trulieve cannabis dispensary is located right off I-10, at the corner of East Roosevelt and N 7th St. OUR PRODUCTS In Arizona we'll offer a vast selection of marijuana products and brands you've grown to love. We'll also be introducing some new exciting brands you won't want to miss! Our products include (but not limited to): flower, concentrates, edibles, vape cartridges, RSO, distillate, tinctures, topicals, capsules, accessories, and more. OUR MISSION Our company mission is to provide the highest level of cannabis products and customer experience through authentic and reciprocal relationships. Our core values and philosophies have us work side by side with the members of our communities to provide resources through advocacy, events, and education and support diversity, equity, and inclusion through sponsorships, events and partnerships, and programs. Come in and learn more about Trulieve.