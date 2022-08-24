The budtender rang up my transaction incorrectly and over charged me. I didn't notice until I got home and looked at the receipt. I went back to them within 10 mins wanting the correct price point and the amount I was overcharged back. They would only give me store credit and at first they only wanted to give me the base amount the the product cost without the 25% rec tax that I paid. I didn't want store credit as it wouldn't get used bc I don't and probably won't shop here regularly. This wasn't a return or exchange, the employee messed up bc he wasn't following protocol. In my opinion, the transaction should have been voided and rung up properly. Not only was I over charged and forced to take home product that I didn't want, but their inventory is going to be messed up too. Also, through out both visits 3 different employees, multiple times kept referring to me as 'love' which made me feel uncomfortable. I understand wanting to create a friendly environment but calling people love when you don't know them is inappropriate and can make or an uncomfortable environment. The layout and design of the shop was nice and I enjoyed the grocery style feel. The receptionist was also great and seemed like she had great potential to go somewhere in the industry. Props to her. The time was like 10:30 am today.