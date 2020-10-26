Your recently viewed
Shop by category
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Other
Seeds
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Urbn Leaf - San Ysidro
Urbn Leaf was founded to elevate the standards of the San Diego cannabis industry. The dispensary’s team of compassionate and certified consultants offer detailed insight into the latest marijuana research and goods. The Urbn Leaf team makes customers its top priority. Whether you’re an adult-use novice or a seasoned cannabis consumer, Urbn Leaf staff wants you to leave with a positive experience and a top-notch marijuana product in hand. The team at Urbn Leaf knows that high quality is essential. The stockists work with California’s best and brightest cultivators and processors to line Urbn Leaf’s shelves.