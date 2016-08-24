Came across this dispensary near the border. I love Urban Leaf so I was excited to see a familiar place where I knew the experience was going to be high-class. I have consumed cannabis less than 10 times in my life. I was helped by a young lady named Cindy. She asked extremely thoughtful questions to help me think about the experience I wanted. She was also extremely knowledgable (but not condescending) when explaining key differences between products and strains. I also did not know there were so many options, it was overwhelming. Cindy was extra helpful in providing me recommendations based on my comfort level. We will definitely return!