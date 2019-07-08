Lifted893 on September 4, 2019

I was really happy with the product selection and customer service I got this weekend. I found RSO for my grandma for the best price I've seen in town. Also had a small problem with my cart leaking and they were super quick and friendly when i asked for a replacement, which I totally didn't expect (vendor issue). They had a lot of good quality CDB and THC products aimed more towards medical benefits. 10/10 will be back.