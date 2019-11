vapemeawaysac on July 18, 2019

If you want a good selection for flower, I always recommend people come here! They always have a great selection with a wide range of prices! I love the vibes and the budtenders are great! Josh, Eric, John, Alex, and Justin are some great! I work for Heavy Hitters as a Brand Ambassador, and I love coming here! The green walls and live plants keep the vibe chill, and the customers here are some of the coolest! If you ever get the chance to stop into Valley Health Options, you know youll get a great 8th or gram, a great vape, or a delicious edible for 'a competitive price, and you'll do it in a safe environment!