Zen Leaf - Gilbert (Medical)
Deals
Available today
Promotions
WEDNESDAY, December 1st: $20 Bronze Tier Eighths Cresco - 2 for $65 .5G Carts or 1G Extracts $10 OFF Aeriz 1G Live Resin Sugar 25% OFF Wana Gummies 10% OFF Kindred Breath Stripes & Capsules $6 Prerolls 1G - when you buy 3 or more (Choose from $8 Tier)
Free item is limited to one (1) per patient. While supplies last. Limited time only. Cannot combine offers. Free item is equal or lesser value. Free item will appear as a dollar on your final receipt.
On your first visit to Zen Leaf, receive 25% OFF all internal brands (Verano, MÜV, Wana, Vital, Hi-Klas, Encore & Paradise) for Rec & Med consumers!
Cannot be saved for later date. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. Valid once per store.
VETERANS 20% OFF All regular priced items every purchase. (Must have valid ID showing Veteran to add discount on patient profile.) SENIORS (55yrs+) 10% OFF All regular priced items every purchase. FA Industry Discount 10% OFF All regular priced items every purchase.
Leafly prices do not reflect tax. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Medical & Recreational. Restrictions apply.
3% Cash Back on all purchases for Medical Patients and Adult-Use Customers HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Visit us on your birthday & receive a FREE pre-roll! (Can be redeemed on any day during birthday month with any purchase)
*Discounts do not stack *Restrictions apply *Medical & Recreational
Save more on your favorite cartridges brands Hi-Klas│MÜV│Item 9 Labs│Select│Timeless Hi-Klas 500mg -1 for $28 -2 for $42 -3 for $60 -4 for $77 -5 for $92 MÜV -500mg 5 for $99 -1000mg 3 for $99 Item 9 Labs -500mg C-CELLs 1 for $30, 2 for $45 -1000mg C-CELLs 1 for $50 -1000mg Orion Pods 1 for $80, 2 for $140, OR 3 for $190 -Ambrosia & Live Batter 1 for $50, 2 for $70 -RSO Oil 1 for $70, 2 for $120 Select Live Resin -2 half grams for $65 -2 full grams for $96 Select Essentials -2 for $65 Select Elites -2 half grams for $45 -2 full grams for $77 Timeless -500mg Cartridges: 2 for $62, 3 for $91, 4 for $119, 5 for $140 -1000mg Cartridges: 2 for $105, 3 for $155, 4 for $205, 5 for $245 Canary -500mg Cartridges: 1 for $38, 2 for $50 NOIR -500mg Cartridges: 2 for $75, 3 for $109, 4 for $143, 5 for $172 -1000mg Cartridges: 2 for $125, 3 for $178, 4 for $233, 5 for $285
*Discounts do not stack *Restrictions apply *Medical & Recreational
Bronze Tier $25 Eighth $50 Quarter OZ $95 Half OZ $180 OZ Silver Tier $12 Gram $35 Eighth $65 Quarter OZ $120 Half OZ $230 Ounce Gold Tier $14 Gram $43 Eighth $80 Quarter OZ $150 Half OZ $280 Ounce Platinum Tier $16 Gram $50 Eighth $90 Quarter OZ $170 Half OZ $320 Ounce
While supplies last. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Medical & Recreational.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.