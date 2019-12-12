12 Days of Giveaways: Win a $500 gift card from Tantalus Labs

Leafly Canada is kicking off the holiday season with a little help from our friends!

Starting December 8 and running for 12 consecutive days, we’re giving away more than $5,000 in prizes courtesy of some of our favourite cannabis brands and retailers across the country.

Day 5: Enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card from Tantalus Labs

Choose your own adventure if you win this $500 gift card from Tantalus Labs. Will you splurge for a custom Taikan side bag designed in collaboration with Studio A-OK or buy a handful of durable ‘erb’ grinders for you and all your friends?

You might not be able to spend this gift card on bud, but you can still get fitted out with all the best gear to show off your love for sungrown cannabis.

Special thanks to Tantalus Labs for supplying this prize and inspiring more things to add to our wishlists.

What’s included:

$500 gift card

No purchase necessary. Contest begins on December 8, 2019 and ends on December 19, 2019 at 11:59 pm EST. There are a total of 12 prizes available to be won. Skill-testing question required. Open to legal residents of Canada, excluding Quebec, who are age of majority in the province or territory of residence at time of entry. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. Limit one entry per person per prize. Full rules and entry details available at: https://bit.ly/2PeDvah