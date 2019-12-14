12 Days of Giveaways: Win this all-Canadian prize pack (valued at $500+)

Leafly Canada is kicking off the holiday season with a little help from our friends!

Starting December 8 and running for 12 consecutive days, we’re giving away more than $5,000 in prizes courtesy of some of our favourite cannabis brands and retailers across the country.

Day 7: Enter for a chance to win a selection of Canada’s finest cannabis accessories (valued over $500).

It’s time to celebrate the holidays and the new year ahead with a few of our favourite things from some of our favourite Canadian brands.

What’s included:

Canada Puffin Stone spoon pipe

Hush case

Torrch concentrate vaporizer

Laundry Day Millie pipe

Tree Trunk tray

Tokyo Smoke tank storage jar

Canadian Lumber papers

Enter for your chance to win

No purchase necessary. Contest begins on December 8, 2019 and ends on December 19, 2019 at 11:59 pm EST. There are a total of 12 prizes available to be won. Skill-testing question required. Open to legal residents of Canada, excluding Quebec, who are age of majority in the province or territory of residence at time of entry. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. Limit one entry per person per prize. Full rules and entry details available at: https://bit.ly/2PeDvah