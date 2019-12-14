 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Canada

12 Days of Giveaways: Win this all-Canadian prize pack (valued at $500+)

December 14, 2019
  Share
12 days giveaway day 7
Photo by Jesse Milns

Leafly Canada is kicking off the holiday season with a little help from our friends!

Starting December 8 and running for 12 consecutive days, we’re giving away more than $5,000 in prizes courtesy of some of our favourite cannabis brands and retailers across the country.

Day 7: Enter for a chance to win a selection of Canada’s finest cannabis accessories (valued over $500).

It’s time to celebrate the holidays and the new year ahead with a few of our favourite things from some of our favourite Canadian brands.

What’s included:

  • Canada Puffin Stone spoon pipe
  • Hush case
  • Torrch concentrate vaporizer
  • Laundry Day Millie pipe
  • Tree Trunk tray
  • Tokyo Smoke tank storage jar
  • Canadian Lumber papers

Enter for your chance to win

No purchase necessary. Contest begins on December 8, 2019 and ends on December 19, 2019 at 11:59 pm EST. There are a total of 12 prizes available to be won. Skill-testing question required. Open to legal residents of Canada, excluding Quebec, who are age of majority in the province or territory of residence at time of entry. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. Limit one entry per person per prize. Full rules and entry details available at: https://bit.ly/2PeDvah

  Share
Canadacontestholiday
Leafly Canada Staff's Bio Image

Leafly Canada Staff

Leafly Canada is based in Toronto, with correspondents and contributors stretching from Newfoundland to BC. To reach our editorial staff please contact us at info@leafly.com.

View Leafly Canada Staff's articles
Lifestyle

Holiday weed etiquette

Lifestyle

Cannabis party tips for hosts

Strains & products

Cannabis gifts from $25-50

Strains & products

Cannabis gifts from $25-50