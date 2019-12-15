 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
12 Days of Giveaways: Win glassware from Red Eye Tek (valued at $500+)

December 15, 2019
Leafly Canada is kicking off the holiday season with a little help from our friends!

Starting December 8 and running for 12 consecutive days, we’re giving away more than $5,000 in prizes courtesy of some of our favourite cannabis brands and retailers across the country.

Day 8: Enter for a chance to win an assortment of glassware from Red Eye Tek (valued over $500).

From our buds at Red Eye Tek, this prize is packed with glassware and merch from GEAR Premium, Cheech & Chong Glass, and Red Eye!

What’s included:

  • 12″ GEAR Premium Sidekick beaker tube
  • 8.5″ Red Eye Tek metallic Terminator finish Aorta concentrate recycler (green)
  • 15″ Cheech & Chong Glass ‘Reefer’ beaker tube (amber)
  • Cheech & Chong Glass Labrador hand pipe (white)
  • Red Eye Glass stickers
  • Red Eye Tek stickers
  • Cheech & Chong Glass stickers
  • Red Eye Glass pins
  • Red Eye Tek Glass pins
  • Red Eye Tek Glass Terminator bong pins
  • Red Eye Glass tote bag
  • Cheech & Chong Glass tote bag
  • Cheech & Chong Glass toque

Enter for your chance to win

No purchase necessary. Contest begins on December 8, 2019 and ends on December 19, 2019 at 11:59 pm EST. There are a total of 12 prizes available to be won. Skill-testing question required. Open to legal residents of Canada, excluding Quebec, who are age of majority in the province or territory of residence at time of entry. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. Limit one entry per person per prize. Full rules and entry details available at: https://bit.ly/2PeDvah

Leafly Canada Staff

Leafly Canada is based in Toronto, with correspondents and contributors stretching from Newfoundland to BC. To reach our editorial staff please contact us at info@leafly.com.

