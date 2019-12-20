 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Canada

12 Days of Giveaways: We announce the winners

December 20, 2019
12 days winners
Photo by Jesse Milns/Leafly

Leafly Canada’s inaugural 12 Days of Giveaways contest has now wrapped!

The contest featuring 12 consecutive days of prizes was made possible by our generous buds: 420WayCanacaTweedFire & FlowerFriendly StrangerMuskoka GrownTantalus LabsQwestOhai, and BurbWest Coast GiftsSpiritleaf, and Superette.

Thank you to all the brands who supplied prizes and everyone who entered for a chance to win.

Congrats to our winners:

  • Day 1: Harley G., Alberta
  • Day 2: Celford, Alberta
  • Day 3: CD H., Alberta
  • Day 4: Anne W., Nova Scotia
  • Day 5: Shane L., Ontario
  • Day 6: Jordan E., Nova Scotia
  • Day 7: Kira K., Ontario
  • Day 8: David J., Ontario
  • Day 9: Pascal K., British Columbia
  • Day 10: Alicia M., Ontario
  • Day 11: Amy H., Newfoundland
  • Day 12: Veronika M., Alberta

The contest is now closed and winners have been contacted via email addresses supplied on entry. To stay up-to-date on upcoming contests, please subscribe to our newsletter.

Happy holidaze, Canada!

Canadacontestholiday
