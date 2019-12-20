Canada 12 Days of Giveaways: We announce the winners Leafly Canada StaffDecember 20, 2019 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Print SharePrint Photo by Jesse Milns/Leafly

Leafly Canada’s inaugural 12 Days of Giveaways contest has now wrapped!

The contest featuring 12 consecutive days of prizes was made possible by our generous buds: 420Way, Canaca, Tweed, Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Muskoka Grown, Tantalus Labs, Qwest, Ohai, and Burb, West Coast Gifts, Spiritleaf, and Superette.

Thank you to all the brands who supplied prizes and everyone who entered for a chance to win.

Congrats to our winners:

Day 1: Harley G., Alberta

Harley G., Alberta Day 2: Celford, Alberta

Celford, Alberta Day 3: CD H., Alberta

CD H., Alberta Day 4: Anne W., Nova Scotia

Anne W., Nova Scotia Day 5: Shane L., Ontario

Shane L., Ontario Day 6: Jordan E., Nova Scotia

Jordan E., Nova Scotia Day 7: Kira K., Ontario

Kira K., Ontario Day 8: David J., Ontario

David J., Ontario Day 9: Pascal K., British Columbia

Pascal K., British Columbia Day 10: Alicia M., Ontario

Alicia M., Ontario Day 11: Amy H., Newfoundland

Amy H., Newfoundland Day 12: Veronika M., Alberta

The contest is now closed and winners have been contacted via email addresses supplied on entry. To stay up-to-date on upcoming contests, please subscribe to our newsletter.

Happy holidaze, Canada!

Leafly Canada Staff

