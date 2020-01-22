Canada’s favourite headshops

It says a lot about Canada’s thriving cannabis market that headshops aren’t losing ground to cannabis retailers. Instead, they are thriving, with stores and chains expanding from Vancouver to St. John’s. These are Leafly readers’ favourite headshops in all 10 provinces.

British Columbia’s favourite headshop

With four locations, this mini-chain has been part of the Vancouver cannabis community since 1995. Their extensive collection of artisanal blown glass means there is a bong here for everyone, no matter how weird their tastes (Browski Glass’ slug bongs are especially adorable).

Alberta’s favourite headshop

The local franchise with three locations has a wide selection available online, but sorry online shoppers: premium bongs, pipes, bowls, and other smoking apparatuses are available in-store only.

Saskatchewan and Manitoba’s favourite headshop

The Joint (locations across both provinces)

It’s counterintuitive that most headshops haven’t been permitted to sell cannabis, but The Joint is an exception. Along with their Edmonton location, the prairie chain is licensed to sell cannabis out of its location in Assiniboia, SK, as well as online in Saskatchewan. With 10 locations in central hubs such as Saskatoon, Regina and another six in Winnipeg, The Joint is a familiar destination for prairie potheads.

Ontario’s favourite headshop

A stalwart on Toronto’s taste-making Queen St. since 1994, the upscale headshop is such an established presence they even stock their own line of accessories–check out the Friendly Stranger’s beautifully-designed wooden grinders, stash boxes and bags, and rolling trays made from walnut or maple. For its next act, the iconic cannabis brand has “granted trademark licenses for the use of its trusted and recognized brand to six Ontario retail license holders”.

Quebec’s favourite headshop

With 20 locations across Quebec and New Brunswick, Prohibition has been in la belle provence since 1984. The retailer plans to expand its high-end-smoking-products model to other provinces, with an eye to opening 10 more locations in Quebec alone in 2020.

New Brunswick’s favourite headshop

The popular destination stocks everything from giggle-inducing rolling trays (Bart Simpson, Jon Snow, and Monopoly’s Uncle Pennybags can all be found retina-blisteringly high in cartoon form) to high-end limited edition glass bongs.

Nova Scotia’s favourite headshop

Since first opening near Halifax’s beloved pizza corner in 1994, the headshop affectionately known as MJs has expanded to five locations, adding a second Halifax location in addition to Sydney and Sackville shops, plus a St. John’s location in Newfoundland.

Prince Edward Island’s favourite headshop

Capitalizing on an increased interest in growing for personal use, the high-end glass shop took over its neighbouring space this year to expand its selection of cannabis cultivation supplies.

Newfoundland’s favourite headshop

The headshop has an eclectic selection of inventory, stocking herbal butter makers, bong bags, and beakers blazing with favourite cartoon characters (Scooby Doo, Rick & Morty) alongside an array of glass bongs.



