THC detox: Myths, facts, and tips to get weed out of your system

How to detox from weed

So, the time has come for a THC detox. Perhaps you need to pass a drug test for a new job, or maybe you’ve decided to take a T-break (tolerance break) and want to flush weed out of your system before beginning anew. Here’s how to effectively reset.

What is a THC detox?

A THC detox is the process of clearing any residual cannabis from the body and its systems that can accumulate with consistent use. By abstaining from cannabis for a period of time, the body flushes all cannabinoids and terpenes from its system. THC metabolites can linger for up to 30 days after inhalation or ingestion, so don’t expect everything to clear up in a day.

This weed detox process may be easy for some people and difficult for others. The duration of each THC detox often depends on how heavily and consistently you consume cannabis. Whether or not you do use cannabis for medical purposes and the symptoms it helps treat will also impact the detox. For heavy and/or medical consumers especially, the marijuana detox process may give rise to unpleasant symptoms, which include:

Irritability

Headaches

Depression

Anxiety

Decreased appetite

Insomnia

Professionals debate whether or not these marijuana detox effects can be considered withdrawal symptoms, or rather simply a result of discontinuing a medicine that once helped alleviate symptoms. Cannabis is not considered addictive like other scheduled substances, but some can develop cannabis use disorders.

How to get weed out of your system

There are many ways to detox from cannabis. Most involve wellness practices that not only help you detox, but improve your body’s overall health.

How to pass a drug test and detox weed naturally

The best weed detox method? A natural cleanse. Although it will take a long time—up to six weeks—it remains the most thorough and effective method for getting weed out of your system.

Most of these methods work in conjunction with each other, and all of them benefit the body. Consider the following strategies for an all-natural marijuana detox experience.

1. Abstain from THC

This is pretty obvious, but in order to detox from marijuana, halt all consumption of cannabis. Whether you choose to go cold turkey or ease into it, the process of THC detoxification cannot truly begin until cannabis is fully out of the picture.

2. Exercise

Get up and move! Our bodies store THC in fat cells—fewer cells mean fewer THC leftovers. Physical exercise such as cardio and weight training help burn fat and increase metabolism, thus speeding up the weed detox process.

A happy bonus to exercise will be an increase in the production of anandamide, the body’s natural “bliss” molecule. If you’ve ever experienced a “runner’s high,” you know the euphoric sensation this endocannabinoid provides.

Exercise will help decrease detectable cannabinoids in your body while simultaneously smoothing the transition for endocannabinoids, which our bodies naturally produce, to take over.

Drink plenty of water during this period to assist with cleansing the body and expelling toxins. We need water to maintain all sorts of bodily functions, not just for detoxing, including organ function and immunity. But don’t overdo it—drinking excessive amounts will not speed up the process.

4. Practice a healthy diet

Avoid foods high in sodium, sugar, and fat to help detox from weed. These types of foods, such as red meat and junk food, increase water retention and slow your metabolism, which is in direct opposition to the body’s ability to shed THC metabolites. Instead, opt for a nutritious, healthy diet of vegetables, lean meats, fruits, and plenty of leafy greens.

Many greens increase metabolism because they contain iron and other essential vitamins. Incorporate more spinach, kale, and other vegetables into your diet to assist in the process of flushing out your system.

Healthy fibers will also be beneficial during this period: Beans, legumes, peanuts, unenriched whole wheat, and other good fibers give an added boost. These key detox foods will also assist in stabilizing your mood and sleep, helping ease possible negative symptoms.

5. Drink more tea

Opt for teas with high levels of antioxidants, or liver-cleansing teas such as dandelion or milk thistle. This is a simple, enjoyable way to help the body along with the marijuana detox process.

5. Take care of your mental health

A detox can exacerbate negative emotions. Remember to be gentle with yourself and take care of your mental health.

This may mean different things for different people. For some, exercise, yoga, and meditation may help stabilize mood. For others, it may mean putting less on your metaphorical plate and allowing the marijuana detox time to be a vacation from typical stresses and agitations.

Consider taking advantage of resources such as therapy, if accessible. Whatever the reason, be kind to yourself during a THC detox.

7. Nurture yourself

Consider the cannabis detox experience an opportunity to check in and take care of yourself. Approach this time as a vacation and give yourself permission to worry less and pamper yourself more.

Buy a fancy bath bomb and take a relaxing soak, spend more time with close friends, visit your favorite parks or nature centers for picnics or light strolls, garden, read, dance, or pick up an instrument. Whatever healthy habits make you happy, give yourself permission now to enjoy them fully.

How long does it take to detox from weed?



Even after completing a marijuana detox regime, THC can remain detectable in urine for anywhere from a couple of days to a full month. Tests for urine, blood, hair, and saliva can all be tested for THC, but most tests are done on urine.

How long weed stays in your system depends on a lot of factors:

How much THC you regularly consume

How much body fat you have

Your metabolism rate

Exercise and eating habits

People who smoke less, exercise more, have a higher metabolism, and have less body fat may flush THC from their systems quickly.

Anyone can increase the rate at which THC leaves their body by eating healthy, exercising, and drinking plenty of water.

What is the fastest way to detox for a drug test?

Now that we know what does work for THC detoxes, let’s delve right into what doesn’t.

Most quick THC detox methods are based in myth and should not be trusted. Don’t default to questionable and unreliable methods for detoxing. If you’re wondering how to pass a drug test for cannabis without taking a tolerance break, remember that detoxing from cannabis is a lengthy process. No vitamin, juice, tea, or chemical will magically flush weed out of your system overnight or in a short period of time.

Unfortunately, there is no quick fix to get weed out of your system. Bunk information abounds that won’t show results. Some examples of faulty “fast” THC detox methods to avoid include:

Cranberry juice

Many websites laud cranberry juice for helping the liver and kidneys flush out toxins. While cranberry juice has ample antioxidants, it will not actually cleanse the body of THC—even if a urine test comes back negative, THC is still present via other tests.

Vinegar

Vinegar has a lot of health benefits and prebiotics that help with digestion. But like cranberry juice, it won’t actually cleanse your body of THC.

Niacin

There is no scientific proof that proves using niacin to flush THC out of your system works.

THC detox drinks & kits

The following products are not all aimed specifically at removing THC, but instead help detoxifying the body in general by removing impurities and toxins. Some of these may be utilized in conjunction with natural detox methods.

Note: We have not tested these products and cannot guarantee their efficacy in reducing THC and THC metabolites. Use them at your own discretion.

Note: This article has not been reviewed by a medical professional. Please consult your primary care doctor for more information.

