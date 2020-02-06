 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
What does cannabis look like? A visual guide to cannabis quantities

February 6, 2020
A gram, an eighth, an ounce–what does it all mean? We’ve all been there at one point. Attempting to make sense of the names associated with different cannabis quantities can be challenging. Central to the confusion is conceptualization of weight, which depends on both product size and density.

If you are new to cannabis, we hope this video and visual guide will provide you with a general framework to wrap your head around the common sale quantities for flower. Keep in mind that these depictions are approximations, given that density varies (at times drastically) between products. In other words, a dense cannabis flower can look a lot smaller than a fluffy bud and still carry the same weight.

Thankfully, cannabis shops and producers use digital scales to determine the exact weight of your weed before it is packaged. And, if you wish to weigh the weed from your own garden or verify your purchased products, digital scales can easily be found for purchase. Remember that moisture is part of the weight. Cannabis flower will lose weight as it ages and dries out.

Cannabis quantity range by weight, from one gram to an eighth-ounce, quarter-ounce, half-ounce, and ounce. There's also a comparison of a half-gram and full-gram pre-rolled joints.

Click to enlarge. (Elysse Feigenblatt/Leafly)

For reference, here is a quick conversion guide from ounces of weed into grams.

  • Eighth (1/8) ounce = 3.5 grams
  • Quarter (1/4) ounce = 7 grams
  • Half (1/2) ounce = 14 grams
  • Full (1) ounce = 28 grams

The price of flower varies depending on the quality of the product and the market in which it is sold. You can expect to pay between $4 and $20 for a gram of flower—sometimes getting a price break when you purchase larger quantities.

This post was originally published on November 18, 2014. It was most recently updated on February 6, 2020.

  • joeythepug

    How much would a gram cost in NYC?

    • Иван

      it is illegal in NYC

      • MJ Buddha

        People sell illegally.

      • Son_of_Belial

        Are you stupid? It’s illegal in the UK yet I still have weed, of course people sell it illegally. In fact I’d venture to say more people sell illegally than legally.

        • dixiedragon

          That wasn’t nice … there really ARE people who give a sh*t about obeying cannabis laws … I don’t know any but I KNOW they exist!

          • Son_of_Belial

            Maybe people who still believe cannabis is an extremely harmful drug, despite the fact it has been proven time and time again that it has barely any negative affects, especially when compared to cigarettes or alcohol

    • jenna

      a friend of mine deals in NYC and says a gram should be 10-15$, if it’s over that, you’re getting ripped off

    • MJ Buddha

      A gram of loud? Normally it’s $10 – $15. Gram of Mid? $5 – $10. Depends on who you’re buying from, what strain, and flat out if they’re ripping you or not.

  • Wormwood’s Charge

    why not just grind it up and show us

    • MJ Buddha

      Because most of the time, people dont sell it grinded up.

  • Nick Sadler

    That picture is stupid. It shows an 1/8 as equal to 3.5 grams, but that picture shows a gram as almost half an 1/8.

    • Carol

      It explained how some smaller buds weigh as much as bigger ones by how densely packed the bud is.

  • Jane Benyon

    Just got first ever medicinal marijuana for pain (Berolite granulated). How on earth do I measure 1/2 gram out as kitchen scales aren’t recognzing anything is on the scale!

    • MJ Buddha

      Have you tried to reset the scale and zero it?

    • PatrioticPeter

      It sounds like you need a more precise scale that can measure in tenths/hundredths of grams. Does your kitchen scale only measure in pounds/ounces? If so, then you can pick up a reliable little scale off Amazon for $10. Check out AWS brand

  • Carol

    I just wish I could find some. Haven’t seen it this dry since the 80’s. smh

    • Kurt Mack

      I got some 🙂

  • Adam Forbes

    Without comparison photos of coins or like a pencil or something, these photos are useless. Noone at this site had the foresight to think of this??

    • dixiedragon

      They were too stoned.

    • Yopu Eelin

      There were two references in the video: a metal bottlecap and a lighter. You’re so right, the photo should have those references on it too. Or be proportionally life-size on a poster… !!!! I want one! ^. ^

  • Bob Brooks

    I just started Cannabis oil. Dispensed by eye dropper I place on my tongue about 1/2 of the capacity of the eye dropper. I do not know how to measure or even know if that quantity is o.k. and/or when to up it to a full. I do not know how to see a gram in the liquid form I just purchased. Can someone help me.

  • Needs a banana for scale.

  • Yopu Eelin

    Yes! The video is exactly what I needed to see! In it: a compact bud gram next to a loose bud gram between a metal bottlecap and lighter! Thank you, thank you, thank you, Leafly! From those of us still without a scale! :}

  • kevinp

    how the hell is weighing it “confusing”… these people just created an issue where none exists..

    get a goddamn scale.

  • Cloudsss

    Anyone know what the actual volume of cannabis is? Like how many mL is one gram?

    • Connor Danger Gage

      The problem is buds do not have a uniform density (or volume in relation to density which I guess is just mass). I’ve had nugs that were the same size but one was 1/4 the others density.

  • How many grams does it take to make a batch of cannabutter?

  • Ludovico Sforza

    So glad I stopped doing this stuff in the mid 70s.