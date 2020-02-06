What does cannabis look like? A visual guide to cannabis quantities

What does cannabis look like? A visual guide to cannabis quantitiesLeafly StaffFebruary 6, 2020
A gram, an eighth, an ounce–what does it all mean? We’ve all been there at one point. Attempting to make sense of the names associated with different cannabis quantities can be challenging. Central to the confusion is conceptualization of weight, which depends on both product size and density.
If you are new to cannabis, we hope this video and visual guide will provide you with a general framework to wrap your head around the common sale quantities for flower. Keep in mind that these depictions are approximations, given that density varies (at times drastically) between products. In other words, a dense cannabis flower can look a lot smaller than a fluffy bud and still carry the same weight.
Thankfully, cannabis shops and producers use digital scales to determine the exact weight of your weed before it is packaged. And, if you wish to weigh the weed from your own garden or verify your purchased products, digital scales can easily be found for purchase. Remember that moisture is part of the weight. Cannabis flower will lose weight as it ages and dries out.
For reference, here is a quick conversion guide from ounces of weed into grams.
- Eighth (1/8) ounce = 3.5 grams
- Quarter (1/4) ounce = 7 grams
- Half (1/2) ounce = 14 grams
- Full (1) ounce = 28 grams
The price of flower varies depending on the quality of the product and the market in which it is sold. You can expect to pay between $4 and $20 for a gram of flower—sometimes getting a price break when you purchase larger quantities.
This post was originally published on November 18, 2014. It was most recently updated on February 6, 2020.
