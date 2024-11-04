Great news, America. The price of cannabis should fall for most of your adult life. Legalization has ushered in economies of scale—bringing a $60 bag down to $6. There’s penny joints, buy one get one free, buy two get one free, and on and on.

The question remains—how do I get at this fabulous affordable herb? Here’s a Leafly Cannabis 101 article on Why you should shop early for cannabis deals.

Wait, there are deals on weed in stores now?

If you just woke up from a coma, there are 24 legalization states, and over 40 medical ones. Thousands of dispensaries blanket the land—from remote Alaskan islands to balmy Miami.

Cannabis offers a popular alternative to stronger holiday stuff including alcohol. Plus, weed fans relish the chance to pick up something special for the holidays; and share it with friends.

Leafly connects you to cannabis via thousands of dispensary menus. You can look up thousands of strains by name and effect; it’s better than wine or beer marketplaces.

Why you should shop early for cannabis deals: Save money

Employment is booming, but inflation has ate all our pay gains. You need to be deal-maxxing. And timing is half of deal-maxxing.

In a free market, you win at buying stuff when you have the time to shop around for a deal. When you’re out of time, you’re paying full price.

For example, Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 28th. The day before, buying peaks on what’s now called Green Wednesday.

Everyone loads up at the last minute on some pre-rolls or gummies or what have you. The line gets long, supplies run low, and in terms of the price—you can take it or leave it.

But today, November 4, three weeks out—you have your pick of the menus, and time to shop around deals near you. Weed prices are volatile. The good stuff holds firm at $60 per eighth ounce, then goes for half that when it runs the risk of going stale. Pounce on that.

You gotta take advantage of timing and shopping around, or you’re doing capitalism bad and you should feel bad.

Why you should shop early for weed deals: Better selection

New batches of Connected Trop Z don’t sit around awaiting for long. (Image courtesy of Connected.)

Here’s a fact—the best stuff often sells out the fastest. Grab a Cannabis Cup or Emerald Cup winner the second it drops. Shoot, order it for pick-up. Don’t get left with the snickle-fritz on Green Wednesday.

Maybe—instead of grabbing an overpriced, stale pre-roll on Christmas Eve, go in early December and get a premium hashhole with a gram of bubble hash for a penny.

What is early for cannabis deals this season?

Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 28th, 2024. You can plan your Turkey Day sesh out exquisitely starting today. Take a voice note of your dream scenario: ‘Some Permanent Marker flower, some Z live rosin. …’ Then search it up on Leafly, and order it.

There’s no shame in visualizing now what sesh success looks like on Nov. 28. Look around you. The Christmas catalogs from Amazon have dropped. Mariah Carey is taking pre-orders for the 30th anniversary edition of Merry Christmas.

Why you should shop early for cannabis deals: Stress less

Stress is toxic.

Don’t be one of those stressed-out fools honking in traffic on Green Wednesday. Be at home, stocked up in your snuggery, making crafts and stuff. Go marinate something for Thanksgiving the next day. Spend your weed savings on gifts for yourself—I mean, other people.

It’s 2024—you’re not sitting in traffic, you are traffic. There are so many new stress-free ways to re-up. In Canada, you can get a joint with your burrito on Uber Eats. Missouri has legal weed drive-throughs. More places offer pickup and curbside pickup. Arizona just added home delivery for all adults age 21+.

Waiting in lines is lame. Do something great for your future self, and lock in a sweet holiday stash today.

Holidays are the most fun when you plan well, get what you need, and allow yourself to be present and enjoy the vibes. Good luck out there.