CBD How to use CBD for sleep, anxiety, and focus Presented By Social CBD December 21, 2020

2020 has been a rough year, and it’s more important than ever to take care of yourself. That starts with taking care of your mental health and overall wellness—and if you’re finding yourself needing an extra boost lately, CBD could help your self-care routine to rise to the occasion.

CBD has broad applications, but we all have different needs. Taking care of yourself might mean getting some extra sleep, but it could also mean finding a chance to unwind in the middle of the day.

This is why companies like Social CBD have started crafting products tailor-made for more specific effects. Because CBD could help with your lack of focus or your sleep issues (or both!), but it helps to have an extra boost in the right direction.

Thinking about bringing CBD into your life, but not sure where to start? Here’s some of the basics on CBD for sleep, stress, and focus: products to look for, how they work, and integrating them into your routine.

Sleep

We get our best sleep when we have a nighttime routine that helps us relax, unwind, and let our brains know it’s bedtime. This can include some easy Netflix watches, cuddling up with a blanket and a cat, and routines like brushing your teeth and washing your face.

CBD can fit easily into any routine to give you that little extra push into dreamland—and Social CBD’s Sleep Gummies enhance CBD’s effects with valerian root and lemon balm.

Courtesy Social CBD

Valerian root has been used for centuries as a natural sleep aid, and modern science backs that up: In one 1989 study, 89% of participants reported improved sleep. In a 2000 study of insomnia patients. 36% of participants said valerian helped them achieve deep sleep faster. Studies from 2002 and 2009 found that valerian could even help people sleep as they’re coming off long-term benzo use. A British study from 2006 suggested that when combined in the right doses, valerian and lemon balm can work together to promote relaxation.

As you switch from your daytime clothes to a warm pair of sweatpants, try popping a tasty Blackberry Mint Social CBD sleep gummy. With these herbal remedies paired up with CBD, you have a gentle, all-natural bedtime friend that does everything but tuck you in.

De-stress

You may already have some favorite coping and calm-down strategies for dealing with stress like hydration, a warm cup of tea, puppy videos, or a favorite yoga routine. CBD is a powerful addition to that toolbox, especially when it’s combined with other natural de-stressors. Social CBD’s Chill CBD Gummies can come to the rescue with 25mg of CBD with lemon balm, GABA, and L-Theanine.

Courtesy Social CBD

GABA (that’s gamma aminobutyric acid) is a naturally-occurring amino acid that blocks certain brain signals, encouraging calm. L-Theanine is found naturally in tea leaves, and is known for calming your mind without knocking you out: Participants in a 2016 study reported relaxation without drowsiness for when you need to keep moving after taking a breather.

A portable, discreet Lemon Berry Chill CBD Gummy is a perfect addition to a stress-relieving walk (or, let’s be real, a moment of stress-relieving hiding out in a supply closet).

Focus

While many focusing aids can put additional stress on your body, cannabinoids encourage balance so you can meet your day head-on.

Everybody, cannabis user or no, has an endocannabinoid system—an elaborate network that sends messages throughout your entire body, from your nervous system to your skin to your gut. Scientists are still figuring out how exactly it works, but it helps to regulate a lot of processes, including pain response, mood, and sleep.

When something’s out of whack in your body, it’s normal to get restless and distracted. A little CBD can help you pull yourself together and get the job done. It can be a helpful addition to any all-natural focus routine, like a daily meditation practice or adaptogens. Social’s Original CBD Gummies include energizing lemon for a much-needed boost as you’re going through your focus rituals, whether it’s cracking open a bullet journal, organizing your email inbox, or just closing those 97 tabs you have open.

Presented by Social CBD