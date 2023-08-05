Who says THC strains should have all the fun?

Here at Leafly, we know that potent cannabis ain’t for everyone. Ganja boasts extraordinary effects for many of us, but for others, the best smoke is often much more mild. CBD often plays second fiddle to THC, despite its individual myriad of potential benefits and uses.

The USDA’s National Hemp Report estimates that over 6.7 million pounds of floral hemp was produced in 2022—though that doesn’t mean all of it is worth your time and money.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of the most creative, flavorful, expertly-cured, and terpiest CBD flower strains of summer 2023. Although these strains all contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC, they still pack a heckuva punch: They can give you a mental boost and buzz, keep you even-keeled through the day, or help you wind down for a good night’s sleep.

Thanks to the 2018 US Farm Bill, you can purchase any of these products online and have them mailed straight to your door.