Who says THC strains should have all the fun?
Here at Leafly, we know that potent cannabis ain’t for everyone. Ganja boasts extraordinary effects for many of us, but for others, the best smoke is often much more mild. CBD often plays second fiddle to THC, despite its individual myriad of potential benefits and uses.
The USDA’s National Hemp Report estimates that over 6.7 million pounds of floral hemp was produced in 2022—though that doesn’t mean all of it is worth your time and money.
With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of the most creative, flavorful, expertly-cured, and terpiest CBD flower strains of summer 2023. Although these strains all contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC, they still pack a heckuva punch: They can give you a mental boost and buzz, keep you even-keeled through the day, or help you wind down for a good night’s sleep.
Thanks to the 2018 US Farm Bill, you can purchase any of these products online and have them mailed straight to your door.
About our ratings
Leafly Weed Spectator 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics
Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.
Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:
- Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Weed Spectator, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
- Independence—Leafly weed spectators are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.