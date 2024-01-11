Forbidden V CBD—Canndigenous, Wisconsin, winter 2024

91 points out of 100

Price: $30 / eighth-ounce

Batch size: 30 to 50 pounds.

If someone claims that you can’t get a bona fide sativa buzz from a CBD strain, they clearly have not tangled with the delectable Forbidden V from Wisconsin’s Native-owned brand Canndigenous.

Surging with bold notes of citrus and sweet cookie dough, Forbidden V delivers a smooth head high that’s perfect for day-time puffing. It balances that warm cerebral buzz with a more subtle body high, however, that I felt in my joints long after taking a few drags of the sticky flower.

Canndigenous prices their flower a bit higher than some other brands we’ve reviewed, but we nonetheless recommend the Forbidden V for its terrific flavor profile and robust effects. Canndigenous reports they’ve grown 30-50 pounds of their strains, so rest assured: There’s plenty to go around…for now!

You can buy Forbidden V and other strains right from Canndigenous’ website. Since all of their products contain less than 0.3% THC, they remain legal to purchase and ship.