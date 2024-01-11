Forbidden V CBD—Canndigenous, Wisconsin, winter 2024

91 points out of 100
Price: $30 / eighth-ounce
Batch size: 30 to 50 pounds.
If someone claims that you can’t get a bona fide sativa buzz from a CBD strain, they clearly have not tangled with the delectable Forbidden V from Wisconsin’s Native-owned brand Canndigenous.
Surging with bold notes of citrus and sweet cookie dough, Forbidden V delivers a smooth head high that’s perfect for day-time puffing. It balances that warm cerebral buzz with a more subtle body high, however, that I felt in my joints long after taking a few drags of the sticky flower.
Canndigenous prices their flower a bit higher than some other brands we’ve reviewed, but we nonetheless recommend the Forbidden V for its terrific flavor profile and robust effects. Canndigenous reports they’ve grown 30-50 pounds of their strains, so rest assured: There’s plenty to go around…for now!
You can buy Forbidden V and other strains right from Canndigenous’ website. Since all of their products contain less than 0.3% THC, they remain legal to purchase and ship.
Never miss a rating: Subscribe to Leafly Newsletters, and download the Leafly App.
About our ratings
Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics
Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.
Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:
- Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
- Independence—Leafly’s expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.