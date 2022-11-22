Top autoflower seeds to grow for winter ’22

Harvest season just wrapped but breeders keep selecting and testing new varieties for big releases into the winter. Autoflower seeds continue to add fans thanks to bag appeal and straight-up dankness that rivals photoperiod seeds.

“Now that we’ve got autos testing higher than photoperiods, we feel that’s a good representation of autoflowers,” said Nat Pennington, Breeder & CEO of Humboldt Seed Company. Nat’s recent Mint Jelly Auto is still such a barometer at 30%+ THC.

In this ever-expanding market, many breeders take their shot, but only a rare few really slam dunk it. Here’s a bunch of top-notch autoflower seeds to run over the winter.

Fresh from Mephisto Genetics

Mephisto Wedding Cake auto. (Courtesy Mephisto)

Auto leader Mephisto Genetics celebrates 10 years of automatic greatness with special releases and drops that have included classic faves like Forgotten Cookies and newer powerhouses like Mephisto’s Wedding. This frosty vanilla gas strain is a top-tier result of the legendary Seed Junky Wedding Cake cut crossed with Meph’s Double Grape x Creme de la Chem.

Daz of Night Owl Seeds recent re-release of funky Mango Isle crosses and auto regular seed F3 phenos of Chem 91 continues his trend of delighting growers.

“I’m a people pleaser – I try to give my customers what they want,” said Daz during a chat last month with Leafly. “I like when people tell me it’s like Christmas morning when they open their stuff from me.”

Night Owl slays it via generous freebies, fun merch, and amazing genetics that easily convert any automatic skeptics. Just take a look at Jeremy Silva’s BuildASoil’s video series featuring the dazzling Strawberry Milk & Qookies grown beautifully within earth boxes.

Tip: Save money with seedbank packs Too poor for a big, expensive new seed release? The seedbanks got ya covered with special packages. “Three and five-packs are pretty much the money spot right now,” said Paul Lawl of Multiverse Beans, a top online bean bank. “With so much autoflower variety, why stay with just one strain?” Purveyors like Gaslamp Genetics (Hembra Genetics), Multiverse Beans, DC Seed Exchange, and North Atlantic Seed Company feature packs of all varieties and sizes to satiate customer demand.

Great autos for hash

Atlas Seeds Tri-Cross auto. (Courtesy Atlas Seeds)

Almost any auto-seed cultivars that have solid genetics can make great hash. Many hashmakers grow autos year-round for quicker yields that can be squished or washed more frequently.

One such example is Coal Miner’s Daughter from Gnome Automatics. A result of @fullduplex_afn’s phenomenal selective breeding process, its fruity, spice and hashy undertones won 1st Place in the 2021 Autoflower Cup Extract category as an F5. Ronin Garden’s Rolling Thunder, Smoke, and The Ripple all glisten with insane resin coverage, making any solventless extractor smile regardless of skill level.

See also: Pluto’s Bride & Black Strap by Gnome/Brother Mendel, Mephisto’s 4-Assed Monkey, & Pink Panama; or Tri-Cross & GMO Auto by Atlas Seeds.

Gassy auto strains to grow

Night Owl Seeds Outlier auto. (Courtesy Night Owl Seeds)

You’ve heard it all year—the game runs on gas. That’s no different in the autoflower world where gassy, fuel and pungent diesel dominate so many strains. Humboldt Seed Company will make you wonder who ran over a skunk with All Gas OG Auto—a cross of Humboldt Venom OG x Humboldt OG. This one produces big and may actually be louder than your next-door-neighbor’s Weimaraner. Wicked Witch by Magic Strains is a densely flowering, skunky fuel worthy of space in your tent, while Grease Gun is another Atlas gem with that gassy nose people want.

See also: indoor queen Methane by Gnome Automatics (Gaslamp exclusive); Mephisto’s 3 Bears OG, and Samsquanch OG; and Night Owl’s vigorous OG gas of Outlier C.

Candy and sweet auto strains

Mosca Seeds Gummy Mintz auto. (Courtesy Mosca Seeds)

Consumers keep demanding candy and sweet terps, and Magic Strains funky grape candy Troubled Grape yields easy for any skill level. Mosca Seeds continues to serve candy-lovers with Gummy Bearz and Gummy Mintz – both colorful and tasty Gelato crosses that test high. Roc Bud Inc and their in-demand genetics are unstoppable these days with more autoflower varieties constantly around the corner. Grape Slurri, Raspberry Punch, Razz-Berry Runtz, and the fruit loops and gas of Blueberry Slushy are among those heralded.

See also: meticulously pheno-hunted Frosted Cherry O’s by Mutant Genetics; bubblegum & cotton candy terps of Gnome’s Ace of Spades; and CBD-dominant Orange Candy & Rainbow Candy courtesy of High Alpine Genetics.

Fruity-smelling auto seeds

Atlas Seeds Froot by the Foot auto. (Courtesy Atlas Seeds)

Twisted Tree brings home sweet berry flavor within Alien Moonrocks & Jimmyjacks – connoisseur automatics that could put certain blueberry farmers to shame.

Night Owl and those tasty Mango Isle F2 crosses loom big at the fruit stand like some kind of heady Vito Corleone. Mngo Mrrr—another bad creation from Ronin and Daz—is an easy grower with sweet flavors and bag appeal for days.

See also: Phantomberry by Roc Bud; the aptly-named Lemongrass by HSC; Atlas’s Froot by the Foot; Ethos’s low-maintenance Planet of the Grapes; and the Bubba-esque fruit basket bouquet of Night Owl’s Pre-98 Episode 1 F4.

Viva sativa autos

Time is money, and autoflowers save growers mad money on sativa strains. Pina Colada by Mosca Seeds is that tropical sativa you’ve been looking for with citrus and pineapple flavors that complement its gnarly yields.

“It’s our most sativa-dominant auto strain,” said Mosca Rick of Mosca Seeds. “It grows airier like a true sativa too.”

ZaMango from Night Owl stimulates the endocannabinoid system with its psychedelic fruit medley that includes the true landrace sativa Zamaldelica Express in its lineage. Weed tweekers rejoice—these are seeds any dedicated sativa fanatic will love.

Derived from Archive Seed’s Amnesia Haze BX1 crossed with their own Walter White, Fugue State by Mephisto lends itself to some inspired sativa-derived chicanery as well.

See also: Lost Elephant by Twisted Tree; terp & resin-rich Sour Orange Haze by Mephisto; Ethos’s sour Inzane & Citradelic Sunset; and the heavy colas of Mandela Effect by Night Owl.

OK, you’re ready to buy and pop some winter seeds. Ensure your tent or garden will be bearing buds that have a legit lineage, suit the traits you want, and will grow with vigor. Reading online autoflower reviews and grow journals is extremely helpful. Asking any questions within grow chat forums is also smart so you stay up-to-date.

