Who is the cannabis breeder Barney’s Farm?

Barney’s Farm is an internationally known, Europe-based cannabis breeding brand that’s been around for decades. Looking to grow Barney’s Farm seeds or learn more about their strains? Read on.

Who is Barney’s Farm owner Derry Brett?

Derry Brett, the Irish-born visionary behind Barney’s Farm, has transformed the cannabis landscape with his innovative breeding that led to award-winning strains. With decades of experience and a deep passion for the craft, Brett has played a crucial role in shaping Barney’s Farm into a global leader in the cannabis industry.

(If you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.)

Where is Barney’s Farm based? Amsterdam

Barney’s Farm has established a strong presence in the heart of Amsterdam, with three coffeeshops and bars located on Haarlemmerstraat, a seven-minute walk west from the central station. Moving away from the Red Light District, the brand has created a distinct cannabis experience. In addition, Barney’s owns Amnesia Coffeeshop on Herengracht 133, which transitioned to Coffeeshop Barney’s Farm at the end of September, expanding their influence even further.

Award-winning breeding

Barney’s Farm is not just another seed company–it is one of the most celebrated and in-demand cannabis breeders in Europe. With over 70 Cannabis Cups and other prestigious global prizes, Barney’s Farm has proven itself as a leader in the cannabis world. Their seeds are available throughout the European Union and have recently launched in the USA through their online store, barneysfarm.us, and various resell outlets across the country.

What strains is Barney’s Farm known for?

Barney’s Farm is renowned for its signature strains, which have captivated cannabis enthusiasts worldwide. Some of their most notable creations include:

Mimosa x Orange Punch

Gorilla Zkittlez

Cookies Kush

Critical Kush

Acapulco Gold

Blue Cheese

Glookies

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Chunk

G13 Haze

Liberty Haze

Laughing Buddha

Runtz Muffin

Runtz Layer Cake

Do Si Dos 33

These strains represent what Barney’s consider the pinnacle of their cannabis genetics.

What is the Barney’s Farm Backpack Boyz collaboration?

Black Cherry Gelato (Barney’s Farm) Lemon Cherry Gelato (Barney’s Farm)

One of the most exciting developments for Barney’s Farm is their collaboration with Backpack Boyz. After 12 months of growing seeds, selection, and backcrossing, they released feminized seeds for Black Cherry Gushers and Lemon Cherry Gelato on August 3, 2024. Derry Brett expressed his excitement, saying, “Working with Juan has been exciting and a great honor and pleasure. We’re looking forward to developing this amazing collab to add more strains to our partnership as we isolate and develop more exciting, delicious phenotypes to choose from.”

This collaboration marks the beginning of a new era for Barney’s Farm as they continue to innovate and explore new cannabis genetics. A sensational new collaboration is set to be revealed in the coming months.

“Derry hands down is one of the easiest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, the guy is so transparent and so much of a man of his word,” Juan Quesada, Backpack Boyz Founder, told Leafly, “I’m honestly honored to call him a business partner and friend.”

What is Barney’s Farm up to in America?

Barney’s Farm is gearing up for a major expansion in the United States, expecting to be at full capacity by mid-December 2024. With a strong foothold in the European market, the brand is now positioning itself to make waves in America, bringing their award-winning strains to a whole new audience.

On Dec. 4, Barney’s Farm announced a merger with Sensi Seeds, and ILGM—creating an international seed juggernaut. Derry Brett stated in a release: “Once combined, we’ll be able to offer growers the most unique, elevated and sought after cannabis genetics on the market.”

Barney’s Farm finding new strengths in America

Derry Brett and the Barney’s Farm team have found working in the USA to be a novel and liberating experience. Brett describes it as an incredibly freeing experience, “that freedom is translating into our work. We have time to be deliberate, thorough, meticulous, and this shows up in the quality of our new products.”

Barney’s Farm’s expansion into the American market is not just about business—it’s about embracing the freedom to innovate without restrictions. This new chapter promises to bring even more groundbreaking strains and products to cannabis enthusiasts around the world.