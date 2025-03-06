ILGM and Leafly are coming to a city near you to celebrate the passion we all share for growing cannabis.

Leafly and ILGM have teamed up to bring you a one-of-a-kind road trip across America, designed to bring cannabis enthusiasts together for unforgettable experiences and valuable learning opportunities. We’re hitting the road in ILGM’s revamped Airstream Bambi—the “home on the road”—to celebrate home growing and their refreshed identity.

“At ILGM, we call our online community the ‘Home of the Growers’ for a reason. Growing cannabis is in our DNA. It’s what makes our green hearts beat faster.”

Trekking from the West Coast to the East Coast, ILGM is bringing the Home Grow Tour to six iconic cities along the way, each with its own unique cannabis culture and stories to tell.

They’ve curated each stop to reflect the many perspectives that enrich our community, creating a space to celebrate as we continue writing the broader narrative of cannabis with one another. During the tour, the Airstream will act as ILGM’s mobile hub for Grow Workshops, cultivation Q&A’s, podcasts, exclusive seed deals, and, most of all, to connect with you, our fellow growers.

Let’s come together face to face, learn from each other, have fun, and celebrate the art of cultivation on the 2025 ILGM Home Grow Tour.

You won’t want to miss this! Take a look below to see if the Home Grow Tour is stopping in your city. Expect unique experiences tailored to the local vibe and culture at every stop.

March 15 & 16, 2025

The six-week-long journey across the country begins in Los Angeles at Rolling Loud, as an homage to music, hip-hop culture, and cannabis. win VIP tickets

March 22 & 23, 2025

ILGM’s “State of U.S. Home Growing Market” report published last year pointed out the increasingly important position of women in the cannabis home growing community. As we leave the big city, we head to Palm Springs for a refreshing weekend retreat highlighting and celebrating the women who push our cannabis community forward.

Join us for a series of curated events at Arrive Hotel as ILGM provides starter grow workshops for women, and we explore the relationship between cannabis and mindfulness and enjoy the artistic contributions of female artists.

Phoenix: Surprise details to be announced

March 29 & 30, 2025

As the Home Grow Tour continues through the desert, Phoenix provides the ideal backdrop to recognize all of the ways we “grow” as cannabis enthusiasts. With its active community of home growers, Phoenix is the ideal place to settle down for a weekend dedicated to cannabis home cultivation.

What we’ll be doing is still a surprise but rest assured—ILGM is cooking up something special for their Phoenix visit. Stay tuned to find out what’s in store for this special community get-together. More information to be announced soon!

April 5 & 6, 2025

As the Airstream makes its way through Colorful Colorado, ILGM is getting acquainted with the great outdoors with a weekend of camping at Boulder’s Adventure Lodge. Do we know anything better than the combination of enjoying the best cannabis and the outdoors have to offer? We don’t think so!

From growing workshops and sunrise salutations to fun outdoor activities like hiking and sitting beside the campfire, escape into the wilderness and inspire a deeper appreciation for nature, cannabis, and our community. An event specially designed for the ILGM community: their loyal customers and ILGM forum users, and those who think a weekend socializing with like-minded cannabis connoisseurs is the best it can get.

April 12 & 13, 2025

Chicago is a city all its own, but its rich culinary scene has remained a defining element throughout history. We can’t think of a better place to explore the connection between cuisine and cannabis!

Find ILGM at a soon-to-be-announced location for an experience blending education and indulgence, with delectable infused cocktails and meals to try out for yourself along the way.

April 19 & 20, 2025

The Home Grow Tour is hitting New York City on the weekend of 4/20 as the final stop. NYC is a famous melting pot and the perfect city to celebrate the diversity of cannabis culture.

The first stop is the MARY Fest in Brooklyn to check out the many intersections of cannabis in our cultural landscape. On 4/20, our community’s biggest day of the year, ILGM will finally settle down for a local celebration of cannabis culture at a surprise location, so stay tuned for more details.

ILGM wants to share their passion for home growing with existing and new generations of home cultivators. Join Leafly and ILGM in this shared passion, learn with us, explore with us, and express your love for cannabis with us.

Coming together with one another, each with our own unique knowledge and experience: This is how the cannabis community has always grown. Different cultures, histories, and communities shape every journey that makes up this larger family.

Check here for more information on the ILGM Home Grow Tour 2025. To keep updated on all things ILGM, you can head to their website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram. You can also head to their YouTube channel for high-quality home-growing videos. Happy growing and see you on the road!