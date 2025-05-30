In a cannabis market only beginning to recognize the potential of home delivery, Delivered Inc. is already setting the standard. Founded by Ruben Seyde, Eddy Twal, and Tut Liu, Delivered Inc.—based in Worcester, Massachusetts—launched in July 2023, becoming the fifth licensed home delivery operator in the state.

The idea was born out of a pivot. Ruben originally planned to launch a 55-acre outdoor grow, but when COVID derailed funding, he shifted focus to the state’s new delivery license—a more accessible entry point into the legal market. Investor connections and shared values brought Eddy and Tut into the fold.

With backgrounds in both the legacy market and regulated industries, the trio brings a passion for the plant that provides street-level cred along with business acumen. That lived experience drives their mission: to fix what’s broken about cannabis delivery—whether it’s unreliable ETAs, poor communication, or bottom-shelf flower.

Their solution: fast, reliable logistics and a thoughtfully curated menu, with service in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Customers get real-time tracking, prompt drop-offs, and a streamlined experience that feels as convenient as Uber Eats. There’s no reason it should feel sketchy, inconsistent, or late, according to Eddy. “It’s our responsibility to make our customers feel safe and give them an easy and seamless transaction.”

The nose knows

On the menu: pre-rolls, edibles, vapes, tinctures, rolling papers, and lighters. “We carry just about everything a typical stoner would want,” says Eddy. “But we put a lot of thought into how we build our inventory.”

That thoughtfulness starts with choosing the right partners. “We love working with small, social equity, and minority-owned businesses,” says Ruben. “Our goal is to offer value beyond just the product—supporting local entrepreneurs who care about the plant and the people consuming it.” He points to brands like Bailey’s Buds, Haven, U-4-EA, and even local competitors—like local producer (and fellow home delivery trailblazer) Major Bloom. “They paved the way. We credit them with helping to build this market.”

“I go by the nose—the smell tells you everything. If it’s got those terpene-rich aromas, it’s going to hit well for the consumer.” Ruben Seyde, Delivered Inc. Co-Founder

While Delivered Inc. aims to serve a wide range of consumers, the realities of running a delivery service introduce some limits. “We have a delivery minimum of $75, which unfortunately prices some folks out,” Ruben acknowledges. “But we work hard to offer real value at that price point—like full ounces for $75, including tax. That way, people on a budget still get quality and convenience.”

At the same time, the team’s craft-first philosophy appeals to cannasseurs. Touring every grow facility themselves, Ruben and Eddy prioritize cultivators who put care into their practices. “I don’t really look at strain names or test results,” Ruben says. “I go by the nose—the smell tells you everything. If it’s got those terpene-rich aromas, it’s going to hit well for the consumer.”

Education also plays a role. “A lot of people still shop by THC percentage, but that’s not the whole story,” Eddy explains. “We try to help them understand the entourage effect, the role of terpenes, and that lower-THC flower can still deliver an incredible high.”

Tech-driven, human-led

With a menu populated by highly curated picks, Delivered Inc. sets itself apart further with a blend of cutting-edge tech. “We offer something unique—an AI budtender that gives personalized recommendations based on your tastes and mood,” explains Eddy. Powered by cannabis platform Jointly, the feature bridges the gap between digital ordering and a real dispensary consultation.

“We’re connecting with communities that previously only had access through the illicit market.” Eddy Twal, Delivered Inc. Co-Founder

“And every page on our menu includes AI suggestions based on your shopping history,” adds Ruben. “We want to make shopping as intuitive and frictionless as possible.”

But the tech doesn’t come at the cost of connection. With founders fluent in Spanish and Portuguese, Delivered Inc. is reaching customers who’ve historically been underserved by the legal market. “We’re connecting with communities that previously only had access through the illicit market,” Eddy says.

Speed bumps and roadblocks

For Delivered Inc., the road hasn’t just been uphill—it’s been underfunded and full of systemic barriers. They weren’t selected as a recipient for Massachusetts’ Cannabis Social Equity Trust Fund, and the “lack of access to capital is the biggest challenge. It really hinders our ability to grow, ” says Ruben.

Marketing is also an uphill battle. As an online-only brand with no storefront, Delivered Inc. remains largely invisible to consumers unless they already know where to look. “We want to reach people compliantly,” says Eddy. “But building a social presence is hard.” From restrictive ad rules to being excluded from the state’s “Find a Retailer” locator, digital cannabis companies are often cut off from basic tools of modern marketing.

But limitations have also sparked creativity. One upside of not having capital, Ruben reflects, “is that we’ve developed a very personal approach with our customers.” With founders handling daily operations, “it really allows us to build strong relationships with our customers.” That kind of connection becomes a referral engine: “People love us, and they tell their friends.”

Looking ahead: Cannabis goes mainstream

When asked what’s next for Delivered Inc., Ruben doesn’t hesitate. “We’re going to be the best delivery operator in Massachusetts.”

After that? New England. Then the nation. “That’s our goal,” says Eddy. “We want to deliver an experience that’s easy, safe, and convenient for folks everywhere.”