Success in the cannabis industry isn’t just about selling products—it’s about building culture, strengthening communities, and staying true to a vision.

Ulysses Youngblood, founder of Major Bloom in Worcester, Massachusetts, understands this firsthand. His journey isn’t just one of entrepreneurship but of empowerment, shaped by personal experiences with cannabis and a commitment to uplifting the neighborhood around him.

From inspiration to impact

“I kept a close watch on the regulatory changes, knowing that cannabis was becoming more mainstream—and that one day, I’d want to be part of it.” Ulysses Youngblood, Major Bloom Founder

Cannabis has been woven into Ulysses’ life from an early age. With three older sisters who were avid consumers, his curiosity about the plant—and the culture surrounding it—grew quickly. What started as intrigue soon turned into an unwavering passion, but his journey to ownership wasn’t without challenges.

Expelled from Assumption College in 2008 for marijuana-related offenses, Ulysses found himself at a crossroads. But instead of letting it define him, he used it as motivation.

“I got kicked out of Assumption just as Massachusetts decriminalized cannabis,” he recalls. “I kept a close watch on the regulatory changes, knowing that cannabis was becoming more mainstream—and that one day, I’d want to be part of it.”

That pivotal moment planted the seed for his future in the industry. As the legal market took shape, so did Ulysses’ vision.

Setting the stage: Worcester’s cannabis evolution

Before Major Bloom opened, Worcester had already begun to embrace the idea of cannabis businesses. As the second-largest city in New England, it had a growing population and a regulatory framework that was open to dispensaries. For Ulysses, Worcester offered not only the legal backing but also the kind of community that aligned with his vision.

“We operate in a low-income, majority-minority neighborhood,” Ulysses explains. “A lot of people here have been impacted by prohibition and the War on Drugs. We chose this location deliberately, to do our part as a good neighbor and to reverse the harms caused by these social issues.”

Unlike other cannabis businesses that sought out high-profile areas, Ulysses and his team believed that their business could make the most meaningful impact in a community that needed it most.

While other cannabis businesses sought trendy areas, Ulysses saw an opportunity to invest in a community that had been harmed by prohibition.

Breaking stigmas, building bridges

Since opening its doors in August 2021, Major Bloom, helmed by Business Development Manager Ravon Williams, has quickly become more than just a dispensary. The community response has been overwhelmingly positive, and Ulysses and Ravon credit this success to their focus on being a good neighbor.

“We’re part of a network of local businesses. There’s a liquor store next to us, a local bar across the street, and a deli just down the road,” Ravon says. “We fit right into the neighborhood. People come here, grab their weed, and then walk down the street to get lunch or pick up a drink.”

This synergy is an essential part of Major Bloom’s business model. For example, they’ve created custom cannabis products in collaboration with local businesses, such as a special strain called “Bread and Butter” in partnership with the neighboring deli. These collaborations not only support local businesses but also foster a sense of community that extends beyond cannabis sales.

Innovation in cannabis: A focus on unique products

More than just a place to buy cannabis, Major Bloom is a 5,000-square-foot facility that houses retail space, and a production kitchen and laboratory that produces a wide range of unique products. While they offer all the staples—flower, edibles, pre-rolls, tinctures, and more—they also manufacture their own line of novelty items, such as moon rocks and cross joints, inspired by iconic pop culture moments like Pineapple Express.

“We always try to think outside the box,” says Ravon. “We’ve created cereal bars to pay homage to the legacy market, those homemade brownies that people used to get in high school. We want to give people something familiar while also innovating and bringing something new to the table.”

More than a dispensary

Beyond retail, Major Bloom is carving out a niche by producing educational content and fostering conversations about cannabis. Their podcast, Infused Influence, has featured everyone from local entrepreneurs to state legislators, bridges generational and cultural gaps, and offers perspectives that challenge outdated stigmas. “We’re not just selling cannabis, we’re creating an ecosystem of information, lifestyle, and advocacy,” one co-founder emphasized.

While social media restrictions make it difficult to spread their message through traditional digital marketing, the company is developing direct-to-consumer solutions like a mobile app to engage customers on their own terms. In a market where competition is fierce, authenticity, community investment, and storytelling set Major Bloom apart, proving that cannabis businesses can be more than just places to buy products—they can be platforms for change.

Looking forward: A legacy of community, cannabis, and creativity

“We’re just getting started, and our goal is to be a part of something bigger—something that brings people together and gives back to the community that helped shape us.” Ulysses Youngblood, Major Bloom Founder

As Major Bloom approaches its fourth anniversary, Ulysses is already thinking about what’s next. With plans to expand their product line and continue collaborating with local businesses, he sees Major Bloom as a catalyst for both economic and social change.

“I’m grateful for the support of the community,” Ulysses reflects. “But there’s still so much work to do. We’re just getting started, and our goal is to be a part of something bigger—something that brings people together and gives back to the community that helped shape us.”

In the ever-evolving cannabis industry, Major Bloom stands as a testament to the power of entrepreneurship, creativity, and community. For Ulysses and his team, it’s more than just selling cannabis—it’s about using their business to make a lasting, positive impact.

