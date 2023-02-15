While most platforms push back against cannabis content, the bird is now welcoming weed ads, and even offering financial incentives to new ad buyers.

Licensed cannabis brands can now market themselves on Twitter effective immediately, the social media company announced on Tuesday. Twitter also will offer incentives to brands that take advantage of the new policy before March 31, and pledges to match up to $250,000 for new ad buyers.

AdCann reports that there were more than 20 million cannabis-related tweets in the last year. That’s more than coffee, golf, and the NHL, AdCann says. On February 4, Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted, “420.” Musk, who famously smoked a joint on the Joe Rogan podcast in 2018, is now responsible for making Twitter the most 420-friendly social media platform in the mix. Meanwhile, competitors like TikTok and Meta (Facebook, Instagram) harshly censor cannabis posts and flatly forbid advertising, even by legal operators.

Here’s what’s permitted under Twitter’s updated cannabis advertising guidelines

Advertisers can now promote the following on Twitter:

CBD and similar cannabinoid products.

THC and similar products.

Cannabis-related products and services, including delivery services, labs, events and more.

New restrictions cannabis advertisers must follow when advertising on Twitter

Twitter will still require cannabis advertisers to abide by the following rules:

“Advertisers must be licensed by the appropriate authorities, and pre-authorized by Twitter.

“Advertisers may only target jurisdictions in which they are licensed to promote these products or services online.

“Advertisers may not promote or offer the sale of Cannabis (including CBD– cannabinoids). Exception: Ads for topical (non-ingestible) hemp-derived CBD topical products containing equal to or less than the 0.3% THC government-set threshold.

“Advertisers are responsible for complying with all applicable laws, rules, regulations, and advertising guidelines.

“Advertisers may not target customers under the age of 21.”

Rosie Mattio, CEO of cannabis marketing firm Mattio Communications, tweeted that her company will help Twitter with the transition. “Kudos to @twitter for being the first major social network to welcome Cannabis advertisements,” Mattio wrote in response to the announcement.