A week and counting past the first legal cannabis sale, New Yorkers statewide are still waiting to place delivery orders. Here’s the latest.

Delivery will soon be the primary method for many New Yorkers to buy legal cannabis. That’s because only eight of the state’s 36 newly-licensed dispensaries will have storefronts in the foreseeable future.

Most stores will be established in the coming months with help from the state, while eight dispensaries run by nonprofits, like Housing Works, lead the new market with existing resources and venues. The other 28 licensed businesses are currently working with regulators and Dutchie to get delivery-only services underway.

When will delivery begin?

Unfortunately, we don’t yet know, and no licensed store has officially confirmed a start date for delivery services.

“We expect more retailer(s), including delivery operations, to open on a rolling basis and you’ll see more of them opening in the coming weeks.” Aaron Ghitelman, Deputy Communications Director, of New York’s cannabis office

If you see a website or business claiming to be a legal dispensary delivery service, be aware that they are operating outside New York laws and regulations before ordering.

Which stores will offer delivery?

All 36 licensed retailers will be allowed to utilize delivery. Leafly will update this post as delivery services come online. Licenses for delivery-only businesses have yet to be issued; those regulations will likely not be finalized until mid-2023.