The only thing hotter than cannabis in Tucson is the heat. Since Arizona legalized recreational cannabis in 2020, Tucson has enjoyed the addition of nearly 20 new cannabis dispensaries. Today, you can find dispensaries in Tucson scattered all across the metro area in convenient locations, including some in downtown and near the University of Arizona. However, the growing pains of cannabis has resulted in a mixed bag of customers reviews for dispensaries in the area. To help you get an understanding of which dispensaries are the best in Tucson, we created Leafly List.

Whether you’re new to cannabis, or a connoisseur looking for a new dispensary experience in the Old Pueblo, Leafly did the math to find out what reviewers say are the very best dispensaries in the city. Our newly updated Leafly List features the top dispensaries in Tucson for 2023 based on dispensary reviews and ratings on Leafly.com.

Related The most popular weed strains in Arizona

Highest-rated dispensaries in Tucson

Tucsonians value dispensaries that are clean, offer a rewards program, and have a friendly staff.

D2 Dispensary Cannabis Destination + Drive Thru 7139 East 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ — recreational/medical 4.5 (684) D2 Dispensary offers a harmonious blend of aesthetics, convenience, and top-notch service. As soon as you step in, you’re greeted by a beautifully designed interior. The spacious layout ensures that customers can explore products at ease, and the ample parking eliminates any worries about finding a spot for your vehicle. For those who value swift service without even stepping out of their car, D2 Dispensary takes convenience to a whole new level with its unique drive-through facility. D2 also offers a rewarding point system available for both recreational and medical users. But what truly sets D2 Dispensary apart is the impeccable quality they maintain across their products, coupled with competitive pricing. Regular specials cater to both occasional users and loyal patrons, ensuring that everyone gets the best value for their money. D2 Dispensary offers a holistic experience for every cannabis enthusiast. From its thoughtful design and convenient services to its unparalleled customer service and product range, it’s clear why D2 Dispensary is a preferred choice for many. Order from D2 Dispensary

Earth’s Healing North 78 W River Rd, Tucson, AZ — recreational/medical 4.8 (1643) Earths Healing North is a testament to unparalleled service and product excellence. Their reputation in Tucson stands unmatched, resonating with consistent positive experiences shared by its patrons. An essential element of Earths Healing North’s charm is its outstanding customer-centric approach. Former industry professionals have noted its exceptional ethos and the priority given to patients’ needs. The dispensary ensures that every question is answered, every curiosity is satiated, and no visitor ever feels hurried. This commitment to patient engagement is mirrored in their meticulously planned setup and the way they streamline their services. The team at Earths Healing North is the beating heart of the establishment. From security to the diligent employees checking IDs, and, of course, the expert budtenders, everyone works harmoniously to create a welcoming environment. Their politeness, combined with the consistent deals and top-tier products, is a magnet for loyal patrons, some of whom travel past numerous other dispensaries just to experience Earths Healing North’s distinctive service. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or a curious novice, this place promises an experience that’ll keep you coming back. Order from Earth’s Healing North

Halo Cannabis 7710 South Wilmot Road, Tucson, AZ — recreational/medical 4.8 (1429) Halo Cannabis isn’t just another dispensary—it’s an experience intertwined with warmth, expertise, and genuine relationships. Many patrons, since their initial visits with a medical card, have felt an immediate connection. This dispensary stands out for its sincere treatment of customers, fostering bonds that transcend typical business interactions. The bud tenders aren’t just staff; for many, they’ve become an extension of family. Despite its modest size, Halo Cannabis impresses with a wide variety of product offerings. The thoughtfully curated selection of THC and CBD products ensure that there’s something for everyone, making the most out of every square foot. The beauty of Halo Cannabis lies not just in its products but its efficiency. Even with its intimate setting, there’s minimal waiting time. For anyone seeking a blend of top-tier products and a touch of personal connection, this is the place to be. Highly recommended for both novices and seasoned enthusiasts. Order from Halo Cannabis

The Downtown Dispensary (Med /Rec) 221 E 6th St Suite 105, Tucson, AZ — recreational/medical 4.7 (1569) The Downtown Dispensary is a hub of affordability and excellence. Recognized for its reasonably priced offerings, it ensures every patron finds something that aligns with their preferences and budget. With products spanning from cost-effective choices to the premium top-shelf, the variety is incredible. This dispensary doesn’t just excel in its diverse product range but also in creating a seamless shopping experience. The meticulously organized layout aids in easy navigation, ensuring every visitor can quickly find what they’re looking for. Adding to the convenience is the thoughtful provision of ample parking spaces. A cornerstone of The Downtown Dispensary’s reputation is its welcoming atmosphere. The staff are not only friendly but also well-versed in their domain, ensuring every query is answered and every need met. With its friendly staff, organized setup, and extensive product range, it firmly establishes itself as a go-to destination for a top-notch cannabis shopping experience. Order from The Downtown Dispensary (Med /Rec)

Desert Bloom Releaf Center (Med/Rec) 8060 E 22nd St Suite 108, Tucson, AZ — recreational/medical 4.1 (357) Desert Bloom Re-Leaf Center is a sanctuary for cannabis enthusiasts seeking quality, value, and genuine connection. At the heart of its reputation is a team that exemplifies dedication and expertise. Whether it’s the welcoming presence of security at the door, the informed bud tenders, or the attentive cashiers and delivery drivers, every interaction here is rooted in care and a desire to provide the best. One of the standout features of Desert Bloom is its immersive shopping experience. Patrons have the opportunity to engage with the product intimately, appreciating its aroma and appearance up close—a rarity that underscores the dispensary’s commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction. Local ownership adds another layer to its charm, fostering a sense of community and trust. Their prioritization of medical patients speaks volumes about their mission, ensuring those with medicinal needs always feel seen and catered to. Among their commendable product offerings, the flower and the competitively priced sugar wax stand out, with special mention to their bulk flower availability. Combining an extensive product range, expert staff, and a welcoming environment, Desert Bloom truly embodies the essence of a leading dispensary. Order from Desert Bloom Releaf Center (Med/Rec)

Related Arizona’s 6 leading legal weed farms

Selection criteria for Leafly List Tucson

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in Tucson, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly in Tucson. This list also uses quality indicators, like customer reorder rates and deals availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on the list, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.