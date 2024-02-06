The best-rated weed dispensaries in Las Vegas for 2023

In a city that’s always on, Las Vegas dispensaries are no exception to the rule. These adult-use cannabis shops offer a unique twist on the classic Vegas experience, providing locals and tourists with a chance to unwind and relax in a brand new way. If you visit Las Vegas today, you’ll notice that many dispensaries have convenient locations next to popular locations and attractions, like the Las Vegas Strip.

While medical marijuana has been legal in Las Vegas since 2013, the cannabis industry didn’t really start thriving in earnest until 2017 when adult-use dispensaries first opened their doors. Today, there are around 100 dispensaries in the city, which could easily overwhelm even the most seasoned dispensary goer.

If you want to find a top-notch dispensary in Las Vegas, look no further than Leafly List. Leafly List features only the best dispensaries in Las Vegas, handpicked based on dispensary reviews from Leafly users. Our curated List features dispensaries that offer excellent service, fast service, and great deals on top-quality cannabis products.

Highest-rated recreational dispensaries in Las Vegas

In Las Vegas, you can find top-rated recreational dispensaries in convenient locations and neighborhoods like Downtown Las Vegas, Sky Pointe, and North Las Vegas. According to Leafly reviewers, the best recreational dispensaries in Las Vegas are:

Reef Dispensaries – North Las Vegas (REC) 1370 W Cheyenne Ave #1, North Las Vegas, NV — recreational 4.6 (256) “This location has very professional budtenders for the elderly. They have knowledge and patience. A nice young lady there helped me understand my options. Her kindness encouraged me to purchase some new items, and that worked out well for me. It was very late, yet she was quite pleasant.” Other Reef Dispensary Locations:Las Vegas Strip Order from Reef Dispensaries – North Las Vegas (REC)

Zen Leaf – North Las Vegas 4444 W Craig Road 100, Las Vegas, NV — recreational 4.6 (12) “Zen Leaf is my all time favorite dispensary. They always have great products at good prices, and daily deals. There is never a wait and the bud tenders are knowledgeable and friendly. Always my go-to dispensary!” Order from Zen Leaf – North Las Vegas

Jade Cannabis Co. – Sky Pointe Now Open!! 6050 Sky Pointe Dr Suite 150, Las Vegas, NV — recreational 5 (1) “Brand new Dispensary! We love this new location. They have numerous brands that we haven’t seen at other places.” Jade Cannabis Co. – Sky Pointe pleases customers with their service and products and above all their 24 hour drive-thru pick up, which we loved! The staff is friendly and helpful, and they answered all our questions on their large selection of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, concentrates, topicals and accessories. They also have a variety of deals and specials for new and returning customers on top of their fair prices.

Order from Jade Cannabis Co. – Sky Pointe Now Open!!

The Source – North Las Vegas 420 E Deer Springs Way 100, North Las Vegas, NV — recreational 5 (3) The Source in North Las Vegas has an impressive selection and the staff was friendly and knowledgeable. They have deals on a variety of edibles, drinks, extracts, topicals and tinctures from local and craft brands. Their prices were reasonable and they offer online ordering, curbside pickup and same-day delivery. The store was clean, comfortable and respectful, and they follow all the Nevada laws for cannabis. We highly recommend The Source to anyone looking for a great dispensary in North Las Vegas. Order from The Source – North Las Vegas

Tree Of Life – North Las Vegas 150 East Centennial Parkway Suite 114, North Las Vegas, NV — recreational 4.6 (13) “The staff was awesome. Super knowledgeable beyond the basics and extremely resourceful. They knew their products very well and had great suggestions. The location was not over the top, was not too loud (common complaint I hear) and didn’t give the typical, ‘we’re bigger than we are’ feel. Their mission is awesome as well, which is what drew me in. ” Order from Tree Of Life – North Las Vegas

Highest-rated medical dispensaries in Las Vegas

Medical marijuana patients who shop at these medical dispensaries in Las Vegas rate them highly for having knowledgeable budtenders, medical-grade strains, and excellent deals.

Jardin Premium Cannabis Dispensary 2900 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV — undefined 4.9 (1264) “I choose Jardin because they understand the strains and what they will do. The staff is always professional, with no pressure. And the secret door feels like a speakeasy from prohibition.” Order from Jardin Premium Cannabis Dispensary

Jade Cannabis Co. -Desert Inn 1130 E Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV — undefined 4.4 (87) “This location is awesome they have the great customer service, great product knowledge, and the deals are always good. I bring all my family from New York and other places out of town here when they visit, and they love it also.” Order from Jade Cannabis Co. -Desert Inn

Curaleaf – Las Vegas 1736 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV — recreational/medical 4.6 (130) “I’m seriously obsessed with this place! I’ve been to a few other dispensaries in town and I’ve got to say, Blackjack Collective is by far my favorite one. They have a huge selection of both THC and CBD products, their prices are incredibly fair, and the staff is so welcoming and knowledgeable!” Order from Curaleaf – Las Vegas

The Sanctuary – Downtown Las Vegas 1324 3rd St, Las Vegas, NV — recreational/medical 4.3 (14) “I have visited this dispensary many time and always left pleased. The Budtenders were very helpful finding the best flower for my needs. They have a vast selection of strains, so I always find something new to try. I recommend both Sanctuary locations to my friends and family.” Order from The Sanctuary – Downtown Las Vegas

Health for Life – Las Vegas 200 E Charleston, Las Vegas, NV — undefined 5 (11) “The Health for Life staff are the real deal subject matter experts! I learn something new every visit. I feel a good family vibe there, and the deals they have are always amazing. This spot is turning out to be my #1 go-to dispensary in Las Vegas.” Order from Health for Life – Las Vegas

Selection criteria for Leafly List Las Vegas

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in Las Vegas our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly in Clark County. This List also uses quality indicators, like customer reorder rates and deal availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on Leafly List, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.