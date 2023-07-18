s it legal to fly or road trip with weed? Leafly explains the nitty gritty. (Gillian Levine for Leafly)

More folks enjoy cannabis legalization in more states than ever before. The downside? A patchwork of state and federal laws and rules on trains, planes, and automobiles.

As America herds through a record year for travel, Leafly is here to keep pace with the changes. Listen to our updated rules for hitting the road or flying with weed in 2023—via this interview with Los Angeles’ National Public Radio affiliate KCRW.

“There are a lot of people taking personal amounts of cannabis on domestic flights,” I told KCRW.

https://leafly-cms-production.imgix.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/13113914/KCRW-kcrw_features-cannabis_summer_travel_vape_legal-230616.mp3 Tap the play button to listen along to KCRW’s segment

Here are the tips in the audio:

Legal disclaimer

Don’t break federal or state laws. Check the laws here.

Know the legal limits

You can have up to one ounce on you in California. More than that can trigger consequences. Airport security defers to local police, who will enforce state law.

Scofflaws should avoid attention

Airport security is focused on finding guns and bombs, not your bomb herb. Avoid packing glass jars, metal grinders, or liquids over a few ounces—all of which TSA draws airport screener attention. For example, packing too much shampoo can trigger a bag check, and then the marijuana they find gets dragged into it.

Vapes on a plane

Savvy travelers pack vapes in their carry-on. Vape batteries in checked baggage will be confiscated as a fire risk. You will be arrested for vaping in airports and on planes, so abstain until you arrive at your destination.

Respect international borders

Cannabis remains illegal in Mexico and other states. Taking it across borders can mess your trip up. Obviously, don’t bring THC to Russia or Singapore.

On the road—put the THC in the trunk

The law is similar to alcohol—open containers get you in trouble. Unopened weed bags in the trunk are legal in legalization states. You don’t want a half-burned joint on the dashboard.

Respect all traffic laws

Don’t speed or road rage with weed in the car. Smell alone no longer provides probable cause to search a car. But driver behavior could trigger further questioning.

Respect state lines

Prohibition states like Idaho will arrest you for a vape cart that’s legal in California. Mind the map.

Read even more details in Leafly’s collection of travel-related cannabis consumer tips below.