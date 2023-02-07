Lifestyle 8 super bongs for superb bowls this winter and beyond Matt Jackson America’s top bongs for the Big Game and beyond include Stundenglass, Mota, NES, Mobius, and more. (Sasha Beck/Leafly)

It’s game time—do you have everything ready? The wings. The nachos. And plenty of ice for the bong.

We love our bongs almost as much as our favorite team. We collect them, splurge on them, and even gift them. Joints are great, but a good bong combines the fun of a session and the joy of a personal experience. Think of it as the weed equivalent of when you get cupcakes at a birthday party. With bong rips, one nug can put the whole crew on cloud nine, and we’ve all seen someone get tossed right into the pool after a good rip from the tube.

Nothing brings the team together like passing the bong around, but if you’re going to have everything set up before the coin toss, you’d better make some room on that credit card. Because a good water pipe costs a little more than that honey-baked ham. Leafly’s experts have put together a list of eight super bongs to celebrate food, friends, and football.

Swiss Perc

(Courtesy Swiss Perc)

It’s hard to get people’s eyes off the TV when there’s a game on. We’re sure this will do the trick. Since premiering in 2007, the Swiss Perc bong has dropped jaws with its modern, avant-garde cheese-like center. Blown out of Swiss Perc Studios in Raleigh, NC, this has become a high watermark for glass enthusiasts. Available in five sizes ranging from micro to XXL. Looking at it, you’d think it’s supposed to stay on a table like a functional statue, but the swooped neck enriches your experience when sitting down on a couch, making it a perfect creation for a modern gameday. One hit off a Swiss Perc will offer your guests more than just a bong toke. It’ll give them an experience, regardless of who wins or loses. ($1,500 for a 17.5” full-size, available at www.swisspercstudios.com or through their authorized retailers)

Sarita Glass

(Courtesy Sarita Glass)

What about a bong that blends into a more natural environment? With fourteen years of glassblowing under her belt, Ashland Oregon’s Sarita Glass has developed a hand-painted decorative style that reminds me of brightly colored tiles from Mexico. Her bongs feature the shapes of flowers, cacti, and succulents that almost appear real. Bust one of these out, and everyone is sure to go crazy for this heady handoff. When you pass one of these around the room, make sure not to put it down by an actual cactus, or your guests might grab the wrong one and be in for an unexpected mouthful. You can see her work in the upcoming Puffco Proxy glass show. (prices around $650, available at www.esty.com/shop/saritaglass or Primal Glass www.myprimal.com)

Pack it How to order weed delivery online with Leafly

Bird and Mouse Glass

(Courtesy Bird and Mouse Glass)

Going for that vintage aesthetic? For the last two years, this young woman from Kansas has been pouring through stacks of glass from the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s to create chic and retro upcycled smokeware. If you’ve got a party place full of classic furniture, this Bird and Mouse bong ties the whole room together. Sourced from antique stores and vintage resellers, she transforms each piece like a sculptor. Looks perfect on your bar cart or next to a stack of vinyl records. These one-of-a-kind creations get posted to Instagram and are available by dibs only. Speaking on Instagram, don’t be surprised if you’re guests have trouble passing because they’re busy posting shots online. (prices vary, available through @birdandmouseglass on Instagram)

Stundenglass

Stundenglass party dabs like it’s 2023. (Courtesy Stundenglass)

If you don’t recognize this futuristic gravity bong from Instagram or Youtube, you might have caught it recently alongside Selena Gomez on HBO max. Developed by an ex-Apple employee, it may look like a giant rotating pill, but it’s the world’s first contactless bong. Flip once, and it pulls the smoke into the lower chamber. Flip twice and watch it use gravity to push the smoke at you. Grab the hookah attachment to aim it at multiple people and get the entire room lit with one or two bowls. This modern take on an old-school varsity bong can pair with the GPen Hyer to transform into a gravity rig or with the wood attachment so you can smoke oysters! For real. Now available in polished silver. ($799 available at www.stundenglass.com)

Related Best glass pipes, bongs, bubblers of the holidays ’22

NES Glass

Chic beaker. (Courtesy NES)

Why do bongs always gotta be bigger and more elaborate? A tasteful, detailed party bong anchors the living room table. When you’ve got a group all gathered around the screen, you need a portable piece-de-resistance. NES Glass blows mini-tubes so visually rich it’ll take your eyeball’s breath away. These 5 to 7-inch works of art are bound to sit in someone’s lap for a good four minutes as they try not to get lost in the patterns and colors. Described as “an OG in the game” by one of our favorite glass shops, he’s been blowing glass for 11 years and currently resides in sunny San Diego. (Prices range between $250-550, most recent drop available through The Cave Smokeshop www.thecavesmokeshop.com)

Mobius Glass

(Courtesy Mobius glass)

Tell me you collect glass without telling me you collect glass. When you fire up a freshie from this Central California glassblower, the chugging rips and uncomplicated sophistication impresses novice glass fans and will make you the envy of your bong buddies. With 23 years of crushing the game, you can find models with crazy color work, but the most attainable from the collection are these beautiful, straightforward bongs which make his intricate, colorful bowls positively pop. OR, you can go the techie route and pair it with one of his innovative snaptrap bowls which separate the dry ash as you inhale and keeps your bongwater clean in case you forgot to change it before everyone came over. (Prices range from $500 to $650, and color bowls from $130-170. New bowls and snaptraps drop Feb. 10 on www.mobiusglass.com)

Mota Glass

(Courtesy Mota glass)

Things get pretty heated during the last half of any competition. When the dip runs low, and hands start to get sloppy as the clock ticks down, you don’t always feel like passing around the fancy glass. Those classic glass beakers and straight tubes are life savers during a party. Buying American-made glass can be tricky once you start looking at larger producers who can offer entry-level pricing, but Mota glass provides value you can trust and enjoy. Made in Los Angeles by a collective of blowers, their name stands for Minorities for Opportunities Transparency and Accountability in cannabis. Co-Founders Susie Plasencia and Bobby Lady created the brand to address the mass importation of overseas glass products and give people a bong they can believe in. ($170-260 average price, available at www.mota-glass.com)

Puffco BUDSY

Hydro homie: Puffco’s Budsy bong looks like a Nalgene bottle. (Courtesy Puffco)

Heading out instead of hosting? Keep your rips under the radar with Budsy. Larger than Puffco’s Cupsy, this water bottle-size travel bong can deliver lung-busting hits, even in a parking lot. Under the sipper lid, you’ll find a pull-out ceramic bowl. The silicon showerhead-style diffuser into the water helps cool and filter big rips. When you’re done passing around this marijuana MVP, flip the top, and the only way they’ll know you’ve scored is by your end-zone dance. ($45 available at www.caliconnected.com)($65 Collab with Eighteen East available at www.18east.co)

Puffco DROPLET

Also technically a bubbler—but very hype. (Courtesy Puffco)

Proxy owners can also pass the team spirit around thanks to Puffco’s new Droplet attachment. Turning your electronic hash pipe into a hash bong is as easy as a flick of the wrist. The clean, modern design is just as comfortable looking on your smoking table as next to a carafe of fresh lemonade. ($124.99 available at www.puffco.com)

Matt Jackson Writer and designer Matt Jackson started in the California cannabis industry in 2004. Jackson holds a BA in Creative Writing from Humboldt State University. His work has appeared in Leaf Magazine, SF Station, Skunk Magazine, and the North Coast Journal. View Matt Jackson's articles