Lifestyle

Watch: Puffcon drenches downtown LA in dabs

Published on October 1, 2024

Let’s go to Puffcon! The annual block party of everybody’s favorite gear brand @puffco was a smash success, packed with the best and coolest people in the world of weed.  Now in its fourth year, the culty success of Puffcon elucidated the hold this brand has on the hash world and culture at large. With lore approaching Swiftie levels, some attendees even camped out in line from 2 p.m. the day BEFORE the event. Once inside, guests enjoyed a trippy wonderland of incredible products, artful activations, concerts, rides and more.  We sent @_oystergirl_ to see what all the hype was about. Check it out! 

California
Leafly Staff
Leafly Staff
Leafly is the world’s largest cannabis information resource, empowering people in legal cannabis markets to learn about the right products for their lifestyle and wellness needs. Our team of cannabis professionals collectively share years of experience in all corners of the market, from growing and retail, to science and medicine, to data and technology.
View Leafly Staff's articles

