Watch: Puffcon drenches downtown LA in dabs

Let’s go to Puffcon! The annual block party of everybody’s favorite gear brand @puffco was a smash success, packed with the best and coolest people in the world of weed. Now in its fourth year, the culty success of Puffcon elucidated the hold this brand has on the hash world and culture at large. With lore approaching Swiftie levels, some attendees even camped out in line from 2 p.m. the day BEFORE the event. Once inside, guests enjoyed a trippy wonderland of incredible products, artful activations, concerts, rides and more. We sent @_oystergirl_ to see what all the hype was about. Check it out!