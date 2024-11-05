Poll: Which is better? Smoking weed before a meal, or after?

The election and holiday season is upon us. So it’s time to settle the toughest questions. Which is better? Smoking weed before a meal, or after? Let’s put this to rest once and for all.

The eternal question

When it comes to pairing weed with food, timing can be everything. So, what’s your move? Are you a “pre-meal puff” kind of person, or do you prefer to save your smoke session for after you’ve cleaned your plate? Let’s break down the pros of each approach, and maybe by the end, you’ll have a new favorite go-to.

Smoking weed before a meal

Let’s start with the pre-meal enthusiasts. The main argument here? Munchies. Smoking before eating often cranks up your appetite, making whatever meal you’re about to dig into taste like the best thing ever. Think of it as a secret spice that takes your meal to a new level. Even if it’s just a microwave burrito, it’s likely going to taste like a five-star experience when you’re already a little elevated.

The other big pro to pre-meal smoking is that it helps you slow down and appreciate the food. Instead of rushing through the meal, you’re more likely to savor each bite. If you’re the kind of person who’s always eating on the go, smoking beforehand might help turn a quick meal into something special. Plus, if you’re out with friends or family, it can make you feel more in the moment, turning an ordinary dinner into a true vibe.

Smoking weed after a meal

On the flip side, we have the after-meal crowd. The main reason to save your smoke session for later? Post-meal relaxation. After a big meal, there’s nothing quite like lighting up and just kicking back. The high hits differently when you’re already full and satisfied. Think of it as dessert without any calories.

A meal kind of ruins a good buzz, so smoking before you eat can be a waste. By contrast, puffing after you eat has no such comedown.

For people who don’t want to overeat, smoking afterward can also help you avoid the munchies altogether. You’re less likely to snack mindlessly when you’re already full. Plus, if your post-meal plans include anything active—like a walk around the neighborhood or just chilling with a movie—smoking after you’ve eaten can give you the perfect buzz for whatever comes next.

The decision

So, which one is better? Like most things with cannabis, there’s no right or wrong answer—it’s all about what works for you. Some people swear by the pre-meal high for making food taste even better, while others are all about that relaxed, post-meal vibe.

But we want to hear from you. Are you team “smoke before” or team “smoke after”? Leave a comment, share your thoughts, and settle the debate once and for all. And hey, if you’re really stuck, there’s no harm in trying both. Just make sure you have snacks on hand—either way, you’re going to need them.