Cannabis events in Canada for January 2020

Looking for cannabis-centric things to do in Canada this month?

Canada’s newly legal edibles unveiled, weed-fuelled meditation sessions, comedy nights, industry-geared trade shows, networking events, and so much more.

We’ve rounded up 420-friendly event listings in January in cannabis-loving communities across Canada.

January cannabis events:

Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Leafly Canada Staff Leafly Canada is based in Toronto, with correspondents and contributors stretching from Newfoundland to BC. To reach our editorial staff please contact us at info@leafly.com. View Leafly Canada Staff's articles