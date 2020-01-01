 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cannabis events in Manitoba for January 2020

January 1, 2020

Happy New Year, Manitoba! While the impulse to hibernate at home is strong this month, maybe, the following cannabis events could coax you out of the house.

Check out these cannabis-focused events happening in Manitoba this month:

Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Brandon

Tweed’s Infused Chocolate Unveiling event

When: January 3, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Where: 2705 Victoria Ave., Brandon

Celebrate good times, come on! Cannabis 2.0 regs are here which means Tweed is ready to unveil their new line of delicious infused craft chocolates! Swing by the shop for a sample and education session.

Winnipeg

Cannabis Impairment and Workplace Safety

When: January 30, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Where: SAFE Work Manitoba, 16-363 Broadway, Manitoba

Make those awkward conversations with your staff regarding cannabis impairment around the workplace a little less awkward by attending the SAFE Work Manitoba workshop.

Jesse Ship's Bio Image

Jesse Ship

Jesse Ship is a Toronto-based journalist, creative writer, and social media professional with a youth culture bent towards all things groovy. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Toronto Star, Metro, Coachella Mag, Vice Thump, Huffington Post, BlogTO and many others. Published works have appeared in Fodor’s Travel Guides and SCI: The Jewish Comix Anthology Vol. 2 by AH Comics Inc.

View Jesse Ship's articles

