Cannabis events in Manitoba for January 2020
Happy New Year, Manitoba! While the impulse to hibernate at home is strong this month, maybe, the following cannabis events could coax you out of the house.
Check out these cannabis-focused events happening in Manitoba this month:
Brandon
Tweed’s Infused Chocolate Unveiling event
When: January 3, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Where: 2705 Victoria Ave., Brandon
Celebrate good times, come on! Cannabis 2.0 regs are here which means Tweed is ready to unveil their new line of delicious infused craft chocolates! Swing by the shop for a sample and education session.
Winnipeg
Cannabis Impairment and Workplace Safety
When: January 30, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Where: SAFE Work Manitoba, 16-363 Broadway, Manitoba
Make those awkward conversations with your staff regarding cannabis impairment around the workplace a little less awkward by attending the SAFE Work Manitoba workshop.