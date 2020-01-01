Cannabis events in Manitoba for January 2020 Happy New Year, Manitoba! While the impulse to hibernate at home is strong this month, maybe, the following cannabis events could coax you out of the house. Check out these cannabis-focused events happening in Manitoba this month: Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Brandon

When: January 3, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Where: 2705 Victoria Ave., Brandon

Celebrate good times, come on! Cannabis 2.0 regs are here which means Tweed is ready to unveil their new line of delicious infused craft chocolates! Swing by the shop for a sample and education session.

Winnipeg

When: January 30, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Where: SAFE Work Manitoba, 16-363 Broadway, Manitoba

Make those awkward conversations with your staff regarding cannabis impairment around the workplace a little less awkward by attending the SAFE Work Manitoba workshop.

